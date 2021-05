The ultimate Bugatti collection always begins with a hyper sports car parked in the garage of the high-performance connoisseur. But the dedication to Bugatti can expand beyond four-wheel products that come from the Atelier in Molsheim. The newest product from the Bugatti Lifestyle collection is a Pool Table that is adorned in carbon fiber, built to the matching high standards of the famous model range from the French luxury marque. Now Bugatti aficionados can build on their dedication to Molsheim at home – or at sea – with the new Pool Table featuring optional highly advanced gyroscopic self-levelling technology for use on a yacht.