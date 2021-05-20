"All You Need is RSC" – Durst to Share Unique Insights into LabelPrint OÜ’s Flexo Switch to Digital
From L to R: Helmuth Munter, Sten Sarap and Martin Leitner. Bressanone, Italy – Durst, manufacturer of innovative digital printing systems and software solutions, has announced that LabelPrint OÜ has successfully completed beta testing of its new single-pass UV inkjet digital Tau RSCi Label Press. The investment from the label-making company from Tallinn, Estonia, is a key part of a strategy to move medium and long run flexo jobs to digital UV inkjet printing.whattheythink.com