"All You Need is RSC" – Durst to Share Unique Insights into LabelPrint OÜ’s Flexo Switch to Digital

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom L to R: Helmuth Munter, Sten Sarap and Martin Leitner. Bressanone, Italy – Durst, manufacturer of innovative digital printing systems and software solutions, has announced that LabelPrint OÜ has successfully completed beta testing of its new single-pass UV inkjet digital Tau RSCi Label Press. The investment from the label-making company from Tallinn, Estonia, is a key part of a strategy to move medium and long run flexo jobs to digital UV inkjet printing.

Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

The Rise Of Unified Communication And Collaboration Tools In The Covid-19 Era

SVP, Global Marketing at Ribbon; Communications Strategist, Community Leader & Producer. Over one year into the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses are continuing to adapt to ever-changing realities. Initially, adapting involved shuttering offices and canceling work-related travel and events. Today, however, Covid-19-induced changes are a bit more nuanced. In fact, large enterprises with advanced technology and work-from-home policies may notice little difference when they’re comparing pre-pandemic operations to today’s. But for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), research from The Blueprint suggests that some changes brought on by the pandemic — like layoffs and remote work — were significant. While their offices may have been closedf for a long time, SMBs still face the challenge of optimizing the productivity of a fully remote workforce.
Economyaustinnews.net

York IE Launches Market and Competitive Intelligence Platform

SaaS platform provides busy entrepreneurs and investors digestible data and insights to help with strategic growth. MANCHESTER, NH / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / York IE™, a vertically integrated strategic growth and investment firm, today launched general availability of Fuel™, its market and competitive intelligence platform that helps B2B SaaS startups gain a competitive edge.
Softwarewhattheythink.com

HYBRID Software’s Intelligent Flexo Receives Coveted 2021 FTA Technical Innovation Award

Gent, Belgium – HYBRID Software is delighted to announce that HYBRID Software Intelligent Flexo, a breakthrough module in HYBRID CLOUDFLOW to boost flexo print quality from existing equipment and software systems, has successfully received a 2021 FTA Technical Innovation Award. For more than two decades, FTA has recognized and celebrated the incredible achievements made by individuals and companies, large and small, which have contributed to the growth of the industry. This is the second straight year HYBRID Software has received an FTA Technical Innovation Award. Last year, it won the award for CLOUDFLOW Patchplanner.
BusinessTwice

HP Extends Amplify Partner Program To Global Retailers

HP Inc. recently announced the extension of HP Amplify™ — a first-of-its kind global channel program — to its vast ecosystem of more than1350 online pure players, omnichannel, and brick and mortar retail partners. Launched in the fall of 2020 to commercial partners, the powerful new partner program, built on...
SoftwarePosted by
Benzinga

EKA Solutions Adds Functionality To Omni-TMS Platform

For growing third-party logistics (3PLs) companies, the ability to quickly onboard personnel is critical to continued success. That includes getting up to speed quickly on various technologies. For Yeti Logistics, a Women's Business Enterprise National Conference-certified 3PL based in Iowa City, Iowa, that means working with technology partners that offer...
TechnologyCSO

Digital Transformation: Three Essential Paradigms For Success

The recent pandemic has uncovered a startling reality. The reality is that all organizations must accelerate their adoption of technology to keep pace with their industry and customer demand. This was always the case; however, the pandemic has exacerbated that pain point for all companies in all industry segments. Digital transformation is not a differentiator or a 'nice-to-have' it is a foundational element of success. That part is simple. So, how can companies unlock their potential and outpace the competition?
Softwaremartechseries.com

Intermedia Cloud Communications Announces New Microsoft Teams Integrations to Enhance Business Communications

Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of cloud communications solutions, announced the release of two new versions of its award-winning, cloud-based communications and collaboration solution, Intermedia Unite®, designed to work within or alongside Microsoft Teams. Intermedia Unite offers a complete and fully integrated solution that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, file collaboration and more, all on one platform, with one point of administrative control and one bill. For Teams users, the new packages are specifically designed to complete the essential functionality of a fully integrated cloud communications platform by adding Unite’s enterprise-grade business phone features to the Microsoft Teams business collaboration suite. Intermedia also holds a Gold Certified Competency in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams.
Economysflcn.com

TBR Lab is Reimagining Learning and Development for Corporate Innovators

[PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad] – The COVID-19 pandemic has placed the Caribbean and the rest of the world squarely at the doorstep of the future of work. In the midst of global chaos many regional organizations found themselves unprepared for the digital world. And, they have had to scramble to adjust operations to meet the new standard.
TechnologyPosted by
Hacker Noon

The Power of AI in Recruiting: How The Business World is Changing for Good

‘Artificial Intelligence’ or AI has drastically improved the world around us in many different ways. However, there are still many notable concerns with regard to its overall impact on employment all over the globe. Many people have been understandably worried that AI will lead to literally millions of unemployed individuals who might be out on the street in the next few decades. However, that is not really the case because AI doesn’t shut doors so much as open new ones. Let us see how.
SoftwareZDNet

Oracle announces in-game ad measurement technology in new CX portfolio update

Oracle is rolling out new capabilities to its Advertising and CX platform that will enable advertisers to measure the effectiveness of ads in video games. Oracle said the in-game advertising measurement technology includes impressions delivery and General Invalid Traffic (GIVT) measurement for ads in PC, mobile, and web-based 3D gaming environments via Oracle Moat Measurement.
FIFAForbes

Artificial Intelligence Identifies Electronic Arts As A Thematic Stock Highlight This Week

Q.ai uses advanced quantitative techniques and artificial intelligence to generate investment recommendations. Every week, Q.ai releases a thematic screen, courtesy of the Forbes AI Investor platform. With real-time insights and our proprietary internal ratings system – not to mention our artificial intelligence unit – we provide the data you need to build your portfolio in the long-term. This week, our thematic focus is on Quality Value.
Computerstechgig.com

All you need to know about Python's three new version updates

Python 3.10.0b1 is the first of four beta release previews for Python 3.10, which is still in progress and will be released in August. These beta previews will offer Python developers the opportunity to test new features and bug fixes ahead of the final version's release, as well as ensure that their projects support any new features.
TechnologyVentureBeat

Edge AI chipset developer Sima.ai raises $80M

Sima.ai, a company developing embedded edge hardware for machine learning applications, today announced that it raised $80 million in a series B round led by Fidelity Management & Research Company. The startup says that the funds will be used to commercialize its first-generation system-on-a-chip product, as well as to jumpstart development of its second-generation product’s architecture and supports Sima.ai’s go-to-market, customer success, and hiring initiatives globally.
Engineeringscitechdaily.com

Pushing Computing to the Edge With Innovative Microchip Design to Make AI Accessible in Real-Time

Responding to artificial intelligence’s exploding demands on computer networks, Princeton University researchers in recent years have radically increased the speed and slashed the energy use of specialized AI systems. Now, the researchers have moved their innovation closer to widespread use by creating co-designed hardware and software that will allow designers to blend these new types of systems into their applications.
Engineeringtechxplore.com

New resource will help to guide innovations in virtual reality locomotion

Experts in virtual reality locomotion have developed a new resource that analyzes all the different possibilities of locomotion currently available. Moving around in a virtual reality world can be very different to walking or employing a vehicle in the real world and new approaches and techniques are continually being developed to meet the challenges of different applications.
TechnologyTechRepublic

Data fabrics can accelerate data transformation

Enterprises are realizing the importance of managing data from discovery to outcome so people can make quick decisions, said boomi officials, speaking at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit. While enterprises are making progress on managing data, much of it remains siloed and unstructured and needs to be better managed...
InternetNew Haven Register

Want to Create Your Own NFT? Learn to Sell Your Art Digitally.

The world changes rapidly these days and the past few years have seen extraordinary uses of the blockchain. No longer just for cryptocurrency, blockchain is powering supply networks and has led to the innovation of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). An NFT is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger...
Businessavinteractive.com

Northamber AV partners with Vestel Visual Solutions

Northamber plc has signed a distribution agreement with Vestel Visual Solutions that will see Northamber promote and distribute Vestel’s large format displays to the pro AV and IT reseller channels. Vestel Visual Solutions is one of the primary global manufacturer of professional display solutions for a range of industries such...
TechnologyQt Blog

Smarter Products Need Smarter Development

This is a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of The Qt Company, published on May 17th 2021. Digital, connected products are a mandate for success today. They improve customer experience (CX), automate digital operations, and create economic opportunity. However, traditional development practices impede the design, development, and delivery of modern, digital products. To be successful, firms must put the customer at the center of the digital product delivery process and then adjust culture, organization, process, skills, technology, and measurement practices in response. Qt commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate current connected product development practices. Forrester conducted an online survey with 262 embedded device and connected product development decision-makers at global enterprises to explore this topic.