newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Continuing to Provide Outstanding Support to Channel Partners, Canon U.S.A., Inc. Introduces End Customer Support for uniFLOW Online and Hybrid Subscriptions

whattheythink.com
 18 hours ago

As office technology dealers look for new opportunities to grow their business, while efficiently leveraging their resources, it is imperative they are equipped with high-quality services and solutions designed specifically to support their customers in a variety of business environments. With this in mind, Canon U.S.A., Inc. a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce a new service offering to its eligible authorized dealers - Canon End Customer Support for uniFLOW Subscription models.

whattheythink.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel Partners#U S A#Customer Satisfaction#Online Technology#Business Partners#Digital Technology#Online Business#Canon U S A Inc#Subscription#Ongoing Support#Digital Imaging Solutions#Office Technology Dealers#Business Environments#Regular Program Usage#End Users#Installation#Slas#Ad Hoc Notifications#Administrative Training#Issue Resolution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Economypiworld.com

HP Indigo Unveils New Digital Printing Technologies at Dscoop Edge Fusion

At Dscoop Edge Fusion 2021, HP Inc. announced a new wave of innovations for HP Indigo digital printing, supporting momentum, growth and digital transformation. Print service providers (PSPs) worldwide continue to adopt HP Indigo digital printing, with more than 125 HP Indigo presses already installed to date from the new technology portfolio announced in March 2020.
Softwareautomationworld.com

Automating Industrial Business Processes with Business Process Modeling Notation

In our previous blog we posed a broad question, where do operators fit with current manufacturing technology trends? More specifically, we asked:. What if we could map out each manufacturing process, execute that process in software and have it delegate tasks to operators to complete via a simple automated task list user interface on a mobile device?
TechnologyQt Blog

Smarter Products Need Smarter Development

This is a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of The Qt Company, published on May 17th 2021. Digital, connected products are a mandate for success today. They improve customer experience (CX), automate digital operations, and create economic opportunity. However, traditional development practices impede the design, development, and delivery of modern, digital products. To be successful, firms must put the customer at the center of the digital product delivery process and then adjust culture, organization, process, skills, technology, and measurement practices in response. Qt commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate current connected product development practices. Forrester conducted an online survey with 262 embedded device and connected product development decision-makers at global enterprises to explore this topic.
Businessaithority.com

Accelleran, A Global Leader in 4G/5G Cloud-Native OpenRAN Platforms, Raises Series B Financing to Accelerate Its Growth in Support of Roll Out of 5G Networks Worldwide

Accelleran, a leading provider of OpenRAN software solutions for 4G/5G networks announced a EUR 6,8M Series B funding round led by Cogito Capital Partners, with participation of Qbic, and existing investors Capital-E and AAAF. The funding will be used by the company to fuel its global expansion. As 5G network...
Technologymartechseries.com

SAS a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

SAS unique as it provides everything a business needs for orchestrating complex customer journeys via a single integrated marketing suite. Decreasing budgets, changes in consumer behavior and the sudden move to digital channels has led marketing leaders to reimagine their approach to MarTech stacks. SAS, recognized as a Leader in...
Technologyaithority.com

Nuspire Revolutionizes the Security Industry Experience With the Release of MyNuspire

Industry’s first ever technology agnostic, single pane of glass operating system consolidates an organization’s entire technology stack into one holistic view. Nuspire, a leading and trusted managed security services provider (MSSP), announced the general availability of myNuspire, a revolutionary technology agnostic and fully customizable security operating system that consolidates an organization’s entire technology stack into a single pane of glass.
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

SimpleNexus eClose Now Supports Remote Online Notarization; Initially Partnering with Notarize

SimpleNexus eClose now supports remote online notarization (RON), enabling lenders to efficiently conduct fully-digital e-closings. SimpleNexus eClose brings together borrowers, lenders, settlement agents and notaries for a collaborative and efficient closing experience. Integrated e-sign capabilities offer borrowers the modern convenience of signing e-documents on any web-enabled device, including mobile phones. Intelligent workflows improve lender efficiency by automatically updating documents across all platforms and alerting lenders when actions have been completed.
Engineeringyourdigitalwall.com

KLARM Prototyping Promotes High Quality Rapid Prototyping Services at Competitive Price

(YourDigitalWall Editorial):- Guangzhou, Guangdong May 14, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Recently, KLARM Prototyping has provided high quality rapid prototyping services at competitive price because its detailed process planning helps clients to save time and cost for new product development or to avoid mistakes before mass production. During process planning, Klarm Prototyping...
Technologyaithority.com

Video on Demand Technology Provider Intelivideo and CIPIO Partner to Increase Customer Retention in the Hybrid B2C Subscription Economy

Breakthrough AI-Based Solution Enables Gyms, Health Clubs, and Fitness Operators to Maximize Subscriber Engagement and Lifetime Value. CIPIO, a B2C Subscription Customer Success company, announced the start of a strategic partnership with Intelivideo, a Video on Demand (VOD) and Livestreaming digital platform provider for gyms, health clubs, and fitness operators. The partnership empowers Intelivideo’s customers with unmatched visibility and actionable intelligence into subscriber behavior, helping them increase subscriber engagement while proactively preventing churn.
Economygreentechlead.com

Itron in pact with Microsoft to provide cloud-based meter data management services

Itron announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft to provide cloud-based meter data management (MDM) services to customers. Microsoft and Itron completed another round of rigorous performance and scalability testing of its Itron Enterprise Edition Meter Data Management (IEE MDM) product. This marks the industry’s only meter data management solution to perform large-scale benchmarks in Microsoft Azure.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Factoreal Introduces SMS Marketing Channel to Its Customer Engagement Platform

ATLANTA (PRWEB) May 12, 2021. With this addition, Factoreal is enabling markters to centrally manage SMS, Email, Social Media (FB, Linkedin, Twitter), Social Ads (FB, Instagram), Landing Pages, Website Tracking, Automation Workflows with fewer touchpoints and more control, all from their Factoreal centralized marketing automation hub. More About SMS Marketing...
SoftwareZDNet

Oracle announces in-game ad measurement technology in new CX portfolio update

Oracle is rolling out new capabilities to its Advertising and CX platform that will enable advertisers to measure the effectiveness of ads in video games. Oracle said the in-game advertising measurement technology includes impressions delivery and General Invalid Traffic (GIVT) measurement for ads in PC, mobile, and web-based 3D gaming environments via Oracle Moat Measurement.
Businessavinteractive.com

Northamber AV partners with Vestel Visual Solutions

Northamber plc has signed a distribution agreement with Vestel Visual Solutions that will see Northamber promote and distribute Vestel’s large format displays to the pro AV and IT reseller channels. Vestel Visual Solutions is one of the primary global manufacturer of professional display solutions for a range of industries such...
Industrygcaptain.com

ABB Marine Academy supports customers with Blended Learning

Press Release – In response to customers’ requests for safe and efficient training of crews during global travel restrictions, ABB Marine & Ports has developed a new Blended Learning program for Azipod® propulsion. The new program combines traditional classroom training with instructor-led lessons via conference call, assignments and e-learning available...
Economysupplychainquarterly.com

More companies investing in warehouse visibility technology

More supply chain executives are implementing warehouse visibility systems to complement their analytics data, according to a survey from supply chain technology company Longbow Advantage, released Monday. The firm surveyed supply chain and warehousing executives about their use of warehouse visibility technology and found that most agree that such systems can improve performance in the warehouse and across the broader organization. Nearly 300 C-suite executives, vice presidents, directors, and managers from across the United States responded to the survey, officials said. More than half said they are seeing between a 5% to 10% increase in efficiency from their warehouse visibility technologies, and a quarter said they’re seeing between a 10% and 15% efficiency gain. Slightly less than half said they’re experiencing a 5% to 10% increase in operational cost savings as a result of warehouse visibility technologies, and another third said they’re seeing a 10% to 15% increase in operational savings. “Supply chain systems globally are feeling all kinds of pressure with everything from constrained transportation systems, labor workforce challenges, and supplier material shortages,” Alex Wakefield, CEO of Longbow Advantage, said in a statement announcing the survey’s findings. “... supply chain executives realize that the warehouse is central to the entire supply chain operation, and they need better visibility into what their data is telling them so they can make faster decisions in real-time.” Nearly 70% of organizations said they need better visibility into the procurement functions of their warehouse, followed by production and labor (65%), and fulfillment (37%), for example. What’s more, most businesses (72%) said they will focus on aligning traditional supply chain strategies with digital analytics solutions over the next 12 to 24 months. Sixty-four percent said they’ll be focused on defining an advanced supply chain systems strategy. Another 34% said their focus will be on executions and refinement of newly installed systems and solutions.
TechnologyTimes Union

IVAAP Data Visualization Platform Unlocks the Power of Energy Data with New Connector for Machine Learning and Processing Services

HOUSTON (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. INT is pleased to announce the newest release of its enterprise data visualization platform, IVAAP™ 2.8. This release includes new, game-changing machine learning capabilities utilizing IVAAP’s services-based architecture to quickly plug new processes and workflows into IVAAP’s data visualization admin. As energy companies are in...
SoftwarePosted by
Benzinga

EKA Solutions Adds Functionality To Omni-TMS Platform

For growing third-party logistics (3PLs) companies, the ability to quickly onboard personnel is critical to continued success. That includes getting up to speed quickly on various technologies. For Yeti Logistics, a Women's Business Enterprise National Conference-certified 3PL based in Iowa City, Iowa, that means working with technology partners that offer...