Metal 3D printing leader VELO3D, which became the sixth AM company to announce that it was going public this year, just revealed that it will be delivering one of its high-quality metal systems to precision CNC machine shop Wagner Machine Company, which has been an early adopter of many other manufacturing processes in its 40 years of business, including abrasive waterjet, 5-axix milling, wire EDM, robotic automation, and now metal 3D printing. The second-generation company is considered something of a one-stop-shop for advanced, precision manufacturing, and by adding VELO3D’s Sapphire system, which can now print parts out of foundry-grade, high-performance aluminum F357 alloy, Wagner will grow even more capable and knowledgeable.