ALL Aerials, a member of the ALL Family of Companies, has announced the purchase of 100 new units. The division specializes in boom and scissor lifts, including their rental and sales, as well as offering service and parts. The latest investment includes units brand new to the fleet, such as Skyjack SJ16 zero-emission one-man vertical mast lifts, as well as dozens of units to replenish stock that has been sold.