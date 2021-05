We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Home renovation has been having a major moment during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — and Lowe’s has taken note. The home improvement retailer debuted The Lowe’s List For Innovation, a curated guide to the most innovative home products in stores and online, earlier this week. The inaugural list, hand-selected by in-house experts, features products that “push the boundaries of innovation and inspiration in unexpected ways,” per the media release, such as a smart refrigerator that allows consumers to peek inside with their smartphones and a cordless drill with extra battery power.