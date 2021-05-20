Simply Carton Takes Off with Eagle Systems; Golden Eagle Makes Cold Foil Eco-Friendly

For all the teams signed up or teams that want to get on the waiting list of the Eagle River PMTT tournament read below!. This is just a reminder being sent to all anglers who have signed up for the PMTT Q2 Event. Again, this event is full with a waiting list, as a result, in order to guarantee the $20,000 1st Place prize, all balances must be paid by the 30 day deadline of May 26th, 2021. If you have already paid your good, but if you haven’t yet paid in full for this event please do so by the 5/26 deadline, which is just under two weeks away. If you previously signed up but can now longer attend the event, please email us so we can offer that spot to another team on the waiting list. We will start to contact those teams on the waiting list and offering them any unpaid spots after 5/26, in order to guarantee the $20,000 1st Place prize. Payments can be made through our online store or with a check by mail at the address below. Please mail any check payments with sufficient time to reach us by the 5/26 deadline. Again this email has been sent to all participants as it is easier to email the group rather than just those with outstanding balances, So if you already paid your good. If you have any questions please let us know.