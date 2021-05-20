newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Simply Carton Takes Off with Eagle Systems; Golden Eagle Makes Cold Foil Eco-Friendly

whattheythink.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEagle Systems President Mike King (L) and Simply Cartons’ Chief Executive Craig Mather finalize the installation of a Golden Eagle Cold Foil module on a KBA 8-color 106 press with a handshake. Nottingham UK – Eagle Systems, Inc., a U.S. based developer and manufacturer of foil enhancement equipment, today announced...

whattheythink.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diageo Plc#Recycled Materials#Product Design#Recyclable Materials#Print Design#Production Design#Golden Eagle Makes Cold#Eagle Systems Inc#Enviramet Product#Eagle Systems#Simply Cartons#Cast Cure#Success Established#British#Diageo Plc#Coty Inc#Complex Cartons#Running Foil#Carton Houses#Plastic Laminate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Iced Tea Cartons

Fuze Tea's iced tea cartons help to set the brand apart as the first in the category to make the swap to sustainable carton packs. The SIGNATURE packaging solution from SIG is made with responsibly sourced materials, and it's said that "as much as 95% of the new carton pack is linked to plant-based raw materials such as paperboard made from renewable and responsibly sourced wood and polymers linked to wood-based tall oil, a residue extracted from wood in the paper making process."
ElectronicsPosted by
SPY

Take an Eco-Friendly Spin on Home Security With These Outdoor Solar Lights

Whether you’re walking to your car at night or want to add cost-effective security measures to your home, outdoor solar lights are an inexpensive and convenient way to make your home safer for you, your pets and visitors. Ideal for backyards, decks, porches, patios, driveways or any outdoor location that is often left in the dark, installing solar lights not only helps the environment thanks to their energy-saving power but could also possibly eliminate any and all outdoor electricity fees.
ApparelWallpaper*

Time for an eco-friendly watch?

Watchmakers have long been fascinated by materials and the design and technical possibilities they hold. Now, more sustainable options are also tempting some brands, which have been experimenting with everything from ceramic to bark, creating a new breed of more eco-friendly watch. Here are three tempting timepieces from the new guard working to improve sustainability in the industry.
Hobbiesmuskyhunter.com

Eagle River PMTT is full but they are taking a waiting list!

For all the teams signed up or teams that want to get on the waiting list of the Eagle River PMTT tournament read below!. This is just a reminder being sent to all anglers who have signed up for the PMTT Q2 Event. Again, this event is full with a waiting list, as a result, in order to guarantee the $20,000 1st Place prize, all balances must be paid by the 30 day deadline of May 26th, 2021. If you have already paid your good, but if you haven’t yet paid in full for this event please do so by the 5/26 deadline, which is just under two weeks away. If you previously signed up but can now longer attend the event, please email us so we can offer that spot to another team on the waiting list. We will start to contact those teams on the waiting list and offering them any unpaid spots after 5/26, in order to guarantee the $20,000 1st Place prize. Payments can be made through our online store or with a check by mail at the address below. Please mail any check payments with sufficient time to reach us by the 5/26 deadline. Again this email has been sent to all participants as it is easier to email the group rather than just those with outstanding balances, So if you already paid your good. If you have any questions please let us know.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Bathroom Tissues

The WEPA Feel Good toilet paper has been launched by the brand in the UK to provide consumers with a more eco-friendly option to pick up. The bathroom tissue comes in packs of nine rolls, which are all made with 100% recycled materials including the paper packaging that the product comes in. The product will be supported by a range of marketing initiatives to showcase how it's made and encourage consumers to make the shift.
AgricultureTampa Bay News Wire

Choosing a Small Farm Tractor

If you have a small farm, get an all-purpose tractor. It should allow you to complete as many tasks as possible. You may buy a specialized model afterward, but the first machine must be versatile. Follow our guide to pick the best model. 1. Optimal Size. For a farm smaller...
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

One Of A Kind Mustang For Sale

If you’re in the market for a one-of-a-kind Mustang, you might just be in the right place. The exterior of this 1967 Mustang is finished in a Dark Moss Green, there are no major issues with the body, and the chrome is also in great condition. An Ivy Gold two-tone interior with functional gauges and electrical components appears to be original. What’s really special about this car, though, is what’s under the hood. From the outside, a 6-cylinder or maybe a 289-cid is expected, a 302-cid would be surprising, but a factory 390-cid big block is shocking.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Impossibly Rare Lotus Elan Barn Find Unearthed Wearing Super Limited F1 Livery

Nothing gets the blood pumping like a fresh (dirty) barn find. That moment a crusty relic long forgotten is pulled from its dusty depths into the light is what vintage car nerds live for. Take this insanely rare Lotus Elan Barn find, for instance. Not only is it a Lotus, but it is also an extremely rare version wearing the gold and black livery of Lotus F1 cars from the time.
Gardeninghomebuilding.co.uk

11 Ideas to Make Your Garden More Eco-Friendly

You might think of a garden as 'green' in its very nature, but did you know there are choices you can make with your planting and landscaping that come with eco-friendly benefits?. From increasing the biodiversity of your garden to ensuring your pick of landscaping materials isn't harming the environment,...
Boats & Watercraftsraillynews.com

CUPRA Designed Yacht D28 Formentor Goes To The Sea

CUPRA's first 100 percent model, Formentor's design, iconic elements and color inspired a yacht. Barcelona-based De Antonio Yachts has designed a high performance yacht based on the CUPRA Formentor CZ5. The yacht, called D28 Formentor, can reach a speed of 40 knots and a maximum power of 400PS. CUPRA, which...
EconomyGreen Car Reports

Nio picks Norway as first market outside China—battery swapping included

Chinese automaker Nio announced Thursday that it will make Norway the first market for its electric cars outside of its home country. Plans include a small network of company-owned showrooms and battery-swapping stations. Nio plans to open its first Norwegian showroom in Karl Johans Gate, the business district of the...
ElectronicsHEXUS.net

Review: Arctic Liquid Freezer II 420

Arctic has served as a go-to provider of no-nonsense coolers for the best part of two decades. The firm's traditional CPU heatsinks are renowned for offering well-rounded performance at agreeable price points, and in recent years the Swiss manufacturer has bolstered its reputation with the launch of award-winning Liquid Freezer all-in-ones.