Rondo-Pak Announces Major Equipment Investments to Enhance Capabilities and Expand Capacity
Extensive machinery investments made as company experiences significant growth period due to COVID-19 related demand for specialized packaging. Camden, N.J. – Rondo-Pak, LLC, a leading provider of quality folding cartons and printed components for the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer industries, has continued to enhance its capabilities and expand capacity at its primary facilities in Camden, New Jersey and San Juan, Puerto Rico, through extensive equipment investments. The latest additions will allow Rondo-Pak to meet the heightened market demand for specialized packaging, which has been accelerated by a need for COVID-19 related products including vaccines, adjuvants, test kits, pain relievers and treatment medications.