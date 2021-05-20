Automation Infographic and White Paper Signals Expansion of 4.0 Connectivity in Packaging and Processing

Ask any supply chain executive what factors have had the greatest effect on their business in the past decade, and they’ll likely tell you about the unprecedented growth of e-commerce, increased expectations for near-instant delivery and the forced volume and complexity of operations through the expansion of global sourcing. In the wake of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the worst pandemic in the last 100 years, these factors have been amplified. To keep up with the changes, warehouse and logistics managers are being challenged to increase efficiency and productivity — essentially to “do more with less” and at a faster rate than ever before. And, of course, this must be achieved without compromising the health and safety of workers or profitability.