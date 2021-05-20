newsbreak-logo
Automation Infographic and White Paper Signals Expansion of 4.0 Connectivity in Packaging and Processing

 18 hours ago

Herndon, Va. – Advancements in automation, both machine and software, are moving manufacturing toward a smarter factory. With this expansion comes such challenges as determining return on investment, finding skilled labor and internal resources to assess automation needs, according to the Automation Timeline: The Drive Toward 4.0 Connectivity in Packaging and Processing infographic and white paper from PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

