Automation Infographic and White Paper Signals Expansion of 4.0 Connectivity in Packaging and Processing
Herndon, Va. – Advancements in automation, both machine and software, are moving manufacturing toward a smarter factory. With this expansion comes such challenges as determining return on investment, finding skilled labor and internal resources to assess automation needs, according to the Automation Timeline: The Drive Toward 4.0 Connectivity in Packaging and Processing infographic and white paper from PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.whattheythink.com