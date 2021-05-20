Four Color Bible Printed at Sheridan Coincides with Opening of the Faith and Liberty Discovery Center

Thank You for salvation. Thank You for Your Word and the truth of Your testimony. Thank You for giving us a way to repent of sin, believe in Your Son, Jesus Christ, that He died and resurrected, making a way for us to be with You forever. We pray our faith would be extraordinary. We pray our faith would continue to increase. We pray our faith would be lived out courageously. Please help us to cling to our faith. Please help us to walk in righteousness everyday. We pray our faith would not be extinguished by the flaming arrows of the enemy. We pray others would be impacted by our faith. We pray our faith would lead us to help others and love others just as You do. We pray You would use our marriage to do extraordinary things in this world in Jesus’ name AMEN!