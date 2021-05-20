newsbreak-logo
Four Color Bible Printed at Sheridan Coincides with Opening of the Faith and Liberty Discovery Center

 18 hours ago

Versailles Ky. – American Bible Society, a 205-year-old Christian ministry and Bible publisher, entrusted Sheridan with the printing of their new commemorative Faith and Liberty Bible to coincide with the May 1, 2021 opening of the Faith and Liberty Discovery Center located on Philadelphia’s Independence Mall. Both the Faith and Liberty Bible and the Faith and Liberty Discovery Center serve as educational resources to explore the Bible’s integral role in American history—illuminating the influence of the Bible on individuals in key historical and personal moments.

