newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ISW Rebrands Itself

whattheythink.com
 18 hours ago

Imaging Supplies Warehouse (ISW) is excited to announce a new, modernized logo to better represent our market-leading position while clearly demonstrating our focus on technology and innovation within the digital decoration industry. In addition to an updated logo, ISW is implementing the use of the tagline “Led by technology….anchored by commitment.”

whattheythink.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Technology#Oem#Diversified Product Lines#Processes#Quality Solutions#Market#Best In Class Service#Ability#General Distributor#Approach#Decoration#Resellers#Dealer Resources#Commitment#Excellent Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessdairyfoods.com

Aakash Chemicals rebrands as Vivify, launches new website

Aakash Chemicals & Dye-Stuffs, a Glendale Heights, Ill.-based value-added supplier of colorants and specialty ingredients, said it rebranded as Vivify Specialty Ingredients. "Vivify is an industry leader in colorants and specialty ingredients, serving customers across multiple consumer and industrial end markets. Following organic growth and several transformative acquisitions, we are changing our name to better reflect the increased breadth of our product and solutions offering under a single name,” said Devlin Riley, CEO. “The powerful Vivify logo and the tag line ‘Color, Ingredients, Innovation’ effectively capture our value-added capabilities, representing an exciting next step in our journey as a company. We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the high level of service they have become accustomed to under the Vivify brand.”
BusinessPosted by
inForney.com

Intervale Capital Announces Rebrand to Amberjack Capital Partners

HOUSTON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intervale Capital, a leading growth oriented private equity investment firm that has raised over $1.3 billion of institutional committed capital, today announced it is changing its name to Amberjack Capital Partners ("Amberjack"). Amberjack is an independent, employee-owned investment firm, focused on investing in a diversified portfolio of growth businesses in the middle market. The new name supports Amberjack's broadening of its investment end market focus to include the infrastructure, industrial and environmental sectors.
Agriculturebizjournals

rebranding alternative meats

For years the sustainability 'nerds' behind alternative meat have asked you to think deeply about your burger. But after a banner year of investment, and breakthroughs in technology and distribution, leaders in the industry feel more confident to ask consumers for less, as these companies get closer to taking meaningful market share from conventional meat than ever before.
BusinessForConstructionPros.com

Blount Inc. Rebrands as Oregon Tool

Blount, Inc. unveiled a new corporate name that positions it for growth while honoring its heritage: Oregon Tool. The global manufacturer of professional-grade cutting tools and equipment selected Oregon Tool as its new name to harness the power of its pioneering origin story. The company was founded by Joe Cox...
Businessrrmediagroup.com

Zigbee Alliance Rebrands as Connectivity Standards Alliance

The Zigbee Alliance, an organization of hundreds of companies creating, maintaining, and delivering open global standards for the internet of things (IoT), today announced its organizational rebrand to the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA). The organization announced a second brand, Matter, formerly known to the industry as Project Connected Home over...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Bustle rebrands ahead of planned IPO

Bustle Digital Group is formally rebranding to BDG, its founder and CEO Bryan Goldberg tells Axios. The new logo and name will roll out Tuesday. Why it matters: The rebrand will help position the company as a holding group that houses many different digital brands ahead of its anticipated IPO.
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Affiliated Bank rebrands as Susser Bank

Affiliated Bank N.A. has changed its name to Susser Bank to better reflect its ambitious growth strategy. Since 2018, the bank has operated under the ownership and direction of Susser Banc Holdings Corporation, led by fifth-generation Texas entrepreneur Sam L. Susser. “Texans deserve a long-term, collaborative partner that has their...
BusinessHigh Performance Composites

Revolution Fibres rebrands to NanoLayr

New Zealand-based nanofiber manufacturer, Revolution Fibres (Auckland) has rebranded to NanoLayr to reflect its transformation into a deep tech manufacturer and a global leader in high-performance functional textiles. Founded in 2009, the company is known for its advanced nanofiber technology using a proprietary sonic electrospinning process, which introduces drops of...
Businesspctonline.com

AMVAC Rebrands as AMGUARD Environmental Technologies

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) announced that AMVAC Environmental Products (AEP) — a provider of proven chemistries and low-impact solutions to the professional pest, public health, golf, lawn care and ornamental markets — is rebranding its businesses and will operate under the new name AMGUARD Environmental Technologies.
BusinessTwice

HP Extends Amplify Partner Program To Global Retailers

HP Inc. recently announced the extension of HP Amplify™ — a first-of-its kind global channel program — to its vast ecosystem of more than1350 online pure players, omnichannel, and brick and mortar retail partners. Launched in the fall of 2020 to commercial partners, the powerful new partner program, built on...
TechnologyPosted by
Hacker Noon

10 Ways Tech Is Increasing Workplace Productivity

Productivity in business is the continual effort of applying new methods and techniques. In simple words, productivity is to be able to get work done in better quality at a quicker speed. It leads to growth and expansion in business. However, in the services sector, the productivity growth rate had been observed to stagnate in the late ’20s and the reason behind this is management. Then technology took over and businesses witnessed a sharp growth. Modern-day employees and employers both are constantly looking for productivity hacks and seeking how technology increases productivity in the hyper-competitive environment.
RetailSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Port Logistics Group Rebrands as Whiplash

Port Logistics Group rebranded as Whiplash, underscoring its evolution from port-centered logistics management to streamlined direct-to-consumer (D2C) and retail omnichannel fulfillment services. “We are uniting the strengths of two reputable brands under Whiplash to highlight the connection between technology and omnichannel fulfillment, affirming our vital role in delivering on our...
Businessprweek.com

Weber Shandwick's Irish partner agency rebrands

Káno Communications had been part of Weber Shandwick since 2000, before becoming a partner firm to the global network last year. It was founded more than 30 years ago as Financial & Corporate Communications. Káno Communications managing director Siobhan Molloy said the new brand and identity was inspired by the...
BusinessDesign Week

DesignStudio rebrands Mind with focus on social change

The project has been in the works for more than a year, and includes a sensitive redrawing of the “iconic and truly loved” scribble logo. DesignStudio has refreshed the branding for UK mental health charity Mind, in a bid to reveal the organisation’s “fighting spirit and authentic personality” as it looks to push for social change and become a source of inspiration.
Economypiworld.com

HP Indigo Unveils New Digital Printing Technologies at Dscoop Edge Fusion

At Dscoop Edge Fusion 2021, HP Inc. announced a new wave of innovations for HP Indigo digital printing, supporting momentum, growth and digital transformation. Print service providers (PSPs) worldwide continue to adopt HP Indigo digital printing, with more than 125 HP Indigo presses already installed to date from the new technology portfolio announced in March 2020.
Businessavinteractive.com

Northamber AV partners with Vestel Visual Solutions

Northamber plc has signed a distribution agreement with Vestel Visual Solutions that will see Northamber promote and distribute Vestel’s large format displays to the pro AV and IT reseller channels. Vestel Visual Solutions is one of the primary global manufacturer of professional display solutions for a range of industries such...
Economyhbsdealer.com

Disruptions and the LBM industry at PDIS

2021 ProDealer Industry Summit set to open May 19. After a year of unprecedented industry disruptions, we're tacking of stock of where we are and making a few educated guesses about where we're headed. What's best for your LBM business, and how do you leverage that change to build a...
Economyaustinnews.net

York IE Launches Market and Competitive Intelligence Platform

SaaS platform provides busy entrepreneurs and investors digestible data and insights to help with strategic growth. MANCHESTER, NH / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / York IE™, a vertically integrated strategic growth and investment firm, today launched general availability of Fuel™, its market and competitive intelligence platform that helps B2B SaaS startups gain a competitive edge.
Credits & LoansAmerican Banker

Best practices for rebranding your credit union

Today's credit unions face continual changes in membership, geographic boundaries, and charter designations. Having a clear and compelling brand name, one that is relevant and relatable to the customer, is vital for future growth. Inaccurate, misleading, and/or outdated names create customer confusion and require constant effort to overcome. With so much riding on a credit union name, following a well-designed and well executed rebranding strategy can make all the difference. In this white paper you will find insights to enhance the process and reduce the learning curve.