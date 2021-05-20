ISW Rebrands Itself

Aakash Chemicals & Dye-Stuffs, a Glendale Heights, Ill.-based value-added supplier of colorants and specialty ingredients, said it rebranded as Vivify Specialty Ingredients. "Vivify is an industry leader in colorants and specialty ingredients, serving customers across multiple consumer and industrial end markets. Following organic growth and several transformative acquisitions, we are changing our name to better reflect the increased breadth of our product and solutions offering under a single name,” said Devlin Riley, CEO. “The powerful Vivify logo and the tag line ‘Color, Ingredients, Innovation’ effectively capture our value-added capabilities, representing an exciting next step in our journey as a company. We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the high level of service they have become accustomed to under the Vivify brand.”