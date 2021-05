Pure Storage unveiled new incentives and rewards for channel partners to help drive growth for its Pure-as-a-service offerings, according to a statement from the company. The incentives and rewards were announced at the company’s Pure//Accelerate Digital online conference this week, where Pure also revealed it would transition Portworx, the Kubernetes data services platform company it acquired in late 2020, to a 100% channel model. The move allows Pure Storage partners to extend their services offerings to include Kubernetes-based applications, according to the statement.