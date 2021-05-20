Canada’s Only Waterless Printer Turns to RM Machinery to Improve Production Flow; Automated Folder Eliminates Bottlenecks in Business
Folding production time reduced by 50 percent with Horizon automated folder. Carneys Point, N.J. – RM Machinery announces the sale of the AFC-566-FG automated folder by Horizon International Inc. to Warren’s Waterless Printing, Canada’s first and only waterless printing company. The installation was completed in January 2021 and the equipment has already proved to reduce the gridlocks in production that its buyer hoped to accomplish.whattheythink.com