Twine Solutions Raises $28 Million in Investment Round

whattheythink.com
 18 hours ago

Twine Solutions is Revolutionizing the Textile Industry and Expanding Internationally. Petach Tikva, Israel – Twine Solutions announced that it has raised $28 million in an investment round, led by Menora, Meitav Dash, and Analyst. Existing shareholders New Era Capital, Landa Ventures, Gefen Capital, and others also participated in this investment round which will support the company's acceleration of global installations of its newly released TS-1800 Gen2.

