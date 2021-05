OKI Electric Industry Co., LTD (OKI), is excited to announce that Imaging Supplies Warehouse (ISW) will launch a new line of digital transfer printers, which are Powered by OKI Technology, to the Americas market. Under this exclusive partnership between OKI and ISW, the new brand will be the only authorized OKI-based printers in the digital transfer and garment decoration markets that have been engineered, customized, and certified by OKI for distribution in the Americas, and ISW will serve as the exclusive distributor for this technology.