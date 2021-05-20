Nazdar Adds Orange and Light Black Options to 130 Series Solvent Inkjet Inks

FLASH DRY LED S5 Series offers enhanced performance and sustainability. Niel, Belgium – Toyo Ink Europe N.V., a member of Japan’s Toyo Ink Group, today released the FLASH DRY™ (FD) LED S5 series, a new line of low energy-curable LE-UV and LED-UV inks for the offset printing market. Developed at Toyo Ink Europe’s lab in Belgium, the new FD LED S5 inks are highly reactive and require minimal levels of energy to cure, while offering higher gloss levels and a wider water window. These improvements result in increased performance for consistently stable and high quality print results. Moreover, the FD LED S5 ink compositions have also been designed to meet the ISO 2846-1 color standards to support commercial printers whose offset presses are running to ISO 12647-2 specifications. The new lineup is now available in the European market.