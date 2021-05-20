newsbreak-logo
Nazdar Adds Orange and Light Black Options to 130 Series Solvent Inkjet Inks

New inks deliver an enhanced colour gamut and more accurate greyscale printing for graphics output. Stockport, UK – Nazdar Ink Technologies has expanded its 130 Series of solvent inkjet inks with two new colours: Orange and Light Black. By enhancing the existing range of CMYK plus Light Cyan, and Light Magenta to include Orange and Light Black, Nazdar will enable end-users to deliver an enhanced range of colours and more accurate greyscale printing on graphics output.

