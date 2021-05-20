Nazdar Adds Orange and Light Black Options to 130 Series Solvent Inkjet Inks
New inks deliver an enhanced colour gamut and more accurate greyscale printing for graphics output. Stockport, UK – Nazdar Ink Technologies has expanded its 130 Series of solvent inkjet inks with two new colours: Orange and Light Black. By enhancing the existing range of CMYK plus Light Cyan, and Light Magenta to include Orange and Light Black, Nazdar will enable end-users to deliver an enhanced range of colours and more accurate greyscale printing on graphics output.whattheythink.com