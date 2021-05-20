newsbreak-logo
Twist Wrap Packaging Market - Global Research Analysis, Trends, Competitive Share and Forecasts 2020 - 2028

 18 hours ago

The twist wrap paper is used to package the confectionery or gifts to avoid the sealing and allow the hassle-free unwrapping. The twist wraps are made up of plastic or cellophane and paper by considering the products which are to be packing. In terms of confectionery applications. Twist wrap paper is the most prominent packaging format for chocolate, candy, toffees, lollipops, chewing gums, and bakery items across the globe. In the market, a wide range of twist wrap paper offered in different colors with high printability. The non-stick coating and excellent stretchability are the key properties due to which the twist wrap paper is used for the packaging of chocolate and candies. The plastic or wax coated twist wrap paper used to provide an excellent barrier against moisture and heat. Mars Wrigley Confectionery, Ferrero Group, Mondel?z International, Meiji Co Ltd, Nestlé SA, Hershey Co, and other leading confectionery companies are responsible for setting the trends and influence the global twist wrap paper market.

