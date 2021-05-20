newsbreak-logo
GMG and HP to Deliver a Webinar About Color Reproduction for Digital Corrugated Packaging

 18 hours ago

Hingham, Mass. – GMG, the leading developer of high-end color management solutions, will be conducting a webinar with HP around color reproduction for digital corrugated packaging on May 25 at 11am (EDT). Ran Lev of HP, Marc Levine of GMG, Mary Schilling, owner of Schilling Inkjet Consulting, and Kyle DeJesus, President of Company Box, will be discussing how to best meet brand requirements for accurate and repeatable color.

