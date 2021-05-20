Yesterday's News

Fire on Tuesday of this week damaged the home of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Ohmer to the extent of about $25. The fire originated from a spark lighting on the dry roof, but it was extinguished soon after the arrival of the department. Mrs. Ohmer received quite a scare as the baby was asleep in the upper part of the house at the time when she became aware of the fire and rushed up to get the child. The whole upper part of the house was filled with smoke and in a few minutes more the child would probably have been asphyxiated.