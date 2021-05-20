Eadem, a New Skin-Care Company by and for Women of Color, Is Creating Community Through Beauty
Marie Kouadio Amouzame and Alice Lin Glover first met at Google, where they both worked in marketing. They had bonded over being children of immigrant parents—from the Ivory Coast and Taiwan respectively—as well as beauty lovers. When they began discussing makeup and skin-care, "we saw a hole in the market," Amouzame recalls. "And that's what really inspired us to create a brand for people that look like us." In 2018 they started Eadem, a lifestyle blog filled with articles geared towards women of color. Now, it's becoming a beauty brand with products designed specifically for that same community. Over the summer, Eadem was awarded a Glossier grant—which provided funding and 1-1 mentorship from a team member at Glossier—that will help them take their brand to the next level.www.vogue.com