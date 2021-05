The Petersburg Borough has set up two public restrooms in the Municipal Building parking lot ahead of the Little Norway Festival. The restrooms will be open from 8 A.M. to 8 P.M. and be cleaned twice a day throughout the festival, according to Utility Director Karl Hagerman. They will then be locked up until the start of the cruise ship season in June, though they may reopen sooner if the borough can come up with a workable plan to regularly service them. The Borough Assembly approved the purchase of the restrooms in June 2020 with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding...