FY2022 budget goes to third reading

The Petersburg Packing Corporation will operate the Petersburg cannery full blast this summer and is making preparations for 90,000 cases of all classes of fish. Oscar Nicholson, superintendent of the cannery, arrived from the south on Wednesday, accompanied by a crew of 36 men, and trap men. Work on trap driving will start at once and eight traps will be driven, if weather and conditions permit. The cannery crew will arrive during the latter part of June and will consist entirely of Japanese, as on account of the short season, no Chinese contract was signed this year.