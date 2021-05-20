FY2022 budget goes to third reading
The borough's proposed fiscal year 2022 operating budget was passed in its second reading by the Borough Assembly at their meeting on Monday. The assembly didn't make any amendments to the budget on Monday, but they did discuss a previous amendment that raised KFSK's community service funding request from $32,000 to $35,000. The assembly also discussed removing $650,000 from the motor pool budget that was set aside for the purchase of a new fire engine for the Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department.www.petersburgpilot.com