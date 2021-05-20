newsbreak-logo
Petersburg, AK

FY2022 budget goes to third reading

By Brian Varela
Petersburg Pilot
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe borough's proposed fiscal year 2022 operating budget was passed in its second reading by the Borough Assembly at their meeting on Monday. The assembly didn't make any amendments to the budget on Monday, but they did discuss a previous amendment that raised KFSK's community service funding request from $32,000 to $35,000. The assembly also discussed removing $650,000 from the motor pool budget that was set aside for the purchase of a new fire engine for the Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department.

www.petersburgpilot.com
US News and World Report

Alaska Governor Declares Disaster for Area After Flooding

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster for the city of Buckland and Native Village of Buckland in northwest Alaska following flooding from an ice jam last week, his office announced Monday. Dunleavy, in a statement, said the flooding caused "significant damage to homes, roads and utility...
Alaska StateKodiak Daily Mirror

Interior Department Prioritizes Land Allotments for Alaska Native Vietnam Veterans

Noting the government’s “sacred obligation to America’s veterans,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland pledged to expedite applications by Alaska Native Vietnam-era service members for federal land allotments. “Interior Department personnel are moving forward expeditiously to ensure that Alaska Native Vietnam-era veterans are able to select the land allotments they are owed,...
Daily News-Record

Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned from his position after accepting a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Clary told the Republican State Central Committee last Friday that he will become Liberty University’s vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances, the Anchorage Daily News reported. His new position involves lobbying federal and state legislators as part of the Standing For Freedom Center, a network of Christian organizations.
Democrat-Herald

Half of Alaska residents 16 and up received one vaccine dose

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Nearly half of Alaska residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while more than half have received at least one dose, state public health officials said. Data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services shows that 46.9% of state residents had received...
indiancountrytoday.com

Alaska village eyes return of ancestral lands

TAZLINA, Alaska — Catholic missionaries first started venturing into Alaskan territory in the late 19th century, not long after Russia sold the land to the United States for two cents per acre. The Catholic Church built missions and churches, and in the 1950s, bought land in the Copper River Valley...
alaskapublic.org

Northwest Alaska village of Buckland assessing flood damage as water levels drop

Water levels in the Northwest Alaska village of Buckland have declined after a river ice jam led to major flooding last week. The National Weather Service says the ice jam had cleared by Monday, and water levels had dropped roughly 15 feet. That’s about a three-quarters decrease from the highest...
Petersburg Pilot

Local mail now processed in Juneau

Due to faulty postmark equipment at the Petersburg Post Office, local mail is now being processed in Juneau before reaching their in-town destinations, according to James Boxrud, a spokesperson with the United States Postal Service. Because the postmark equipment is so outdated, parts are no longer available to make it...
Petersburg Pilot

Community at 4 cases of virus ahead of Mayfest

One new positive case COVID-19 was identified by the Petersburg Medical Center on Tuesday, bringing the local active case count to four, according to a joint press release from the Petersburg Borough and PMC. The positive case was travel related and was the only confirmed case identified in the last...
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak, Alaska

In celebration of Historic Preservation Month in May, the Alaska Film Archives is posting daily clips featuring historical scenes of cities, towns and communities across the state. To learn more about historic preservation in Alaska, visit the Alaska Association for Historic Preservation. This sequence contains excerpts from collections held by...
Petersburg Pilot

SB OKs raise for classified staff

The Petersburg School Board approved a two percent salary increase over the 2020-2021 school year for classified staff returning for the 2021-2022 school year at their meeting on Tuesday. "It's been a hard year I'm sure for some of them, and we're appreciative of the hard work that they've done...
Petersburg Pilot

PMC seeks assembly support of new facility

The Borough Assembly and Petersburg Medical Center Board of Directors held a work session on May 5 to discuss the next steps in the hospital's goal of building a new facility. Following the completion of a master plan document, PMC CEO Phil Hofstetter said the project would move forward in phases as the hospital works to secure funding in the form of grants. The immediate next steps include conducting a geotechnical study, selecting a location to build the hospital and creating a shovel-ready site.
kfsk.org

Permit granted, work restarts on remote road near Kake

Construction has resumed on a $40 million road extension on northern Kupreanof Island that’s drawn controversy from the get-go. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last month granted a wetlands permit for constructing new portions of the road and a boat ramp outside of Kake. But critics of the project and local governments are upset that the Army Corps has denied a request to hold a public hearing on the project.
kfsk.org

Community foundation awards over $24K to Petersburg projects

The Petersburg Community Foundation this week announced its latest round of grants totaling $24,125 to programs and projects in Petersburg. The eight grants go to non-profits, the school district, medical center and a project planned at Mountain View Manor. Foundation board president Liz Cabrera said requests for funding come in...
Petersburg, AKkfsk.org

Home health expansion to continue in Petersburg

Petersburg Medical Center expanded its home health services during the COVID pandemic. Now, administration says it will likely keep the extra staff in place for good. KFSK’s Angela Denning reports:. Home health care patients receive medical care at their homes located all over Petersburg. They might need a little or...
kfsk.org

Petersburg School Board to discuss new hires and shuffling teachers

The Petersburg School Board is meeting Tuesday evening to go over budget revisions for this school year. They’ll also be going over their timeline for a Return to School Smart Start Plan for next year. The State’s Department of Education is directing school districts to have their Updated Smart Start...
Petersburg Pilot

Yesterday's News

The Petersburg Packing Corporation will operate the Petersburg cannery full blast this summer and is making preparations for 90,000 cases of all classes of fish. Oscar Nicholson, superintendent of the cannery, arrived from the south on Wednesday, accompanied by a crew of 36 men, and trap men. Work on trap driving will start at once and eight traps will be driven, if weather and conditions permit. The cannery crew will arrive during the latter part of June and will consist entirely of Japanese, as on account of the short season, no Chinese contract was signed this year.
kfsk.org

Another Covid case identified in Petersburg household

Another COVID case was announced in Petersburg Wednesday night. The Emergency Operations Center says a third case was identified in the same household as two other cases announced Tuesday. The new case is also related to recent travel like the other two. The person has been told to isolate by...