newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Applications of quantum computing for investigations of electronic transitions in phenylsulfonyl-carbazole TADF emitters

By Qi Gao, Gavin O. Jones, Mario Motta, Michihiko Sugawara, Hiroshi C. Watanabe, Takao Kobayashi, Eriko Watanabe, Yu-ya Ohnishi, Hajime Nakamura, Naoki Yamamoto
Nature.com
 18 hours ago

A quantum chemistry study of the first singlet (S1) and triplet (T1) excited states of phenylsulfonyl-carbazole compounds, proposed as useful thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) emitters for organic light emitting diode (OLED) applications, was performed with the quantum Equation-Of-Motion Variational Quantum Eigensolver (qEOM-VQE) and Variational Quantum Deflation (VQD) algorithms on quantum simulators and devices. These quantum simulations were performed with double zeta quality basis sets on an active space comprising the highest occupied and lowest unoccupied molecular orbitals (HOMO, LUMO) of the TADF molecules. The differences in energy separations between S1 and T1 (ΔEST) predicted by calculations on quantum simulators were found to be in excellent agreement with experimental data. Differences of 17 and 88 mHa with respect to exact energies were found for excited states by using the qEOM-VQE and VQD algorithms, respectively, to perform simulations on quantum devices without error mitigation. By utilizing state tomography to purify the quantum states and correct energy values, the large errors found for unmitigated results could be improved to differences of, at most, 4 mHa with respect to exact values. Consequently, excellent agreement could be found between values of ΔEST predicted by quantum simulations and those found in experiments.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Computers#Quantum State#Phenylsulfonyl Carbazole#Oled#Lumo#T1#Est#Fci#Ans Tze#Vqe#Ollitrault Et Al#Vqd#Fermi#M J Tozer#Homo#Photonics#Tda#Keio University#Nomura
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
News Break
Chemistry
News Break
Computer Science
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Space.com

World's 1st multinode quantum network is a breakthrough for the quantum internet

Scientists have gotten one step closer to a quantum internet by creating the world's first multinode quantum network. Researchers at the QuTech research center in the Netherlands created the system, which is made up of three quantum nodes entangled by the spooky laws of quantum mechanics that govern subatomic particles. It is the first time that more than two quantum bits, or "qubits," that do the calculations in quantum computing have been linked together as "nodes," or network endpoints.
MathematicsAPS physics

Coherence-protected nonadiabatic geometric quantum computation

Because of using geometric phases, nonadiabatic geometric gates have robustness against control errors. On the other hand, decoherence still affects nonadiabatic geometric gates, which is a key factor in reducing their fidelities. In this paper, we show that based on the system Hamiltonian that realizes a nonadiabatic geometric gate, one may construct a system Hamiltonian by the use of which not only the geometric feature of the nonadiabatic geometric gate is preserved, but also the system's coherence is protected. As a result, a coherence-protected nonadiabatic geometric gate is realized with this system Hamiltonian, and this gate has robustness against both control errors and decoherence. We further implement our scheme with nitrogen-vacancy centers and show that a universal set of coherence-protected nonadiabatic geometric gates can be realized. Our scheme does not need auxiliary systems or the encoding of logical qubits with physical qubits, which saves resources for the implementation. Due to the robustness against both control errors and decoherence, our scheme provides a promising way to realize high-fidelity quantum gates.
ComputersScience Daily

Light emitters for quantum circuits

The promise of a quantum internet depends on the complexities of harnessing light to transmit quantum information over fiber optic networks. A potential step forward was reported today by researchers who developed integrated chips that can generate light particles on demand and without the need for extreme refrigeration. FULL STORY.
EngineeringEurekAlert

CINECA and D-Wave expand access to quantum computing technology and resources in Italy

BOLOGNA, ITALY and BURNABY, B.C. (May 11, 2021) - CINECA, the Italian inter-university consortium and one of the world's leading global supercomputing centers, and D-Wave Systems Inc., the leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, today announced a formal collaboration to offer Italian universities, researchers, and developers expanded access to practical quantum computing technology and resources through D-Wave's Leap™ quantum cloud service.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Simulated Quantum Computation of Molecular Energies using VQE

Nowadays, numerous physical problems can be solved using Quantum Computing. One such application lies in Quantum Chemistry, which is simulating the molecule for finding Ground State energy. The Ground state of an atom refers to an unexcited state where the electrons are in their lowest energy levels. Calculating the Ground state energy is extremely important for many-body physics, molecular dynamics, condensed matter physics and various other disciplines. For illustration, it is interesting to know the Ground state of a system in condensed matter, as it informs us about the system’s behaviour at low temperatures, where the quantum effects are usually the strongest. For example, when metal is considered at room temperature, the relevant temperature scale is the Fermi temperature, which may be hundreds of Kelvins. So a room temperature metal could be considered to be in its Ground state with some excitations on top. Thus calculating Ground state energies is an important task.
ComputersNature.com

Power of data in quantum machine learning

The use of quantum computing for machine learning is among the most exciting prospective applications of quantum technologies. However, machine learning tasks where data is provided can be considerably different than commonly studied computational tasks. In this work, we show that some problems that are classically hard to compute can be easily predicted by classical machines learning from data. Using rigorous prediction error bounds as a foundation, we develop a methodology for assessing potential quantum advantage in learning tasks. The bounds are tight asymptotically and empirically predictive for a wide range of learning models. These constructions explain numerical results showing that with the help of data, classical machine learning models can be competitive with quantum models even if they are tailored to quantum problems. We then propose a projected quantum model that provides a simple and rigorous quantum speed-up for a learning problem in the fault-tolerant regime. For near-term implementations, we demonstrate a significant prediction advantage over some classical models on engineered data sets designed to demonstrate a maximal quantum advantage in one of the largest numerical tests for gate-based quantum machine learning to date, up to 30 qubits.
ScienceNature.com

Photon quantum entanglement in the MeV regime and its application in PET imaging

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) is a widely-used imaging modality for medical research and clinical diagnosis. Imaging of the radiotracer is obtained from the detected hit positions of the two positron annihilation photons in a detector array. The image is degraded by backgrounds from random coincidences and in-patient scatter events which require correction. In addition to the geometric information, the two annihilation photons are predicted to be produced in a quantum-entangled state, resulting in enhanced correlations between their subsequent interaction processes. To explore this, the predicted entanglement in linear polarisation for the two photons was incorporated into a simulation and tested by comparison with experimental data from a cadmium zinc telluride (CZT) PET demonstrator apparatus. Adapted apparati also enabled correlation measurements where one of the photons had undergone a prior scatter process. We show that the entangled simulation describes the measured correlations and, through simulation of a larger preclinical PET scanner, illustrate a simple method to quantify and remove the unwanted backgrounds in PET using the quantum entanglement information alone.
Computer Sciencenextbigfuture.com

China Made 62 Qubit Quantum Computer

University of Science and Technology of China claims to have made a 62 qubit using programmable superconductors. Quantum walks are the quantum mechanical analog of classical random walks and an extremely powerful tool in quantum simulations, quantum search algorithms, and even for universal quantum computing. In our work, we have designed and fabricated an 8×8 two-dimensional square superconducting qubit array composed of 62 functional qubits. We used this device to demonstrate high fidelity single and two particle quantum walks. Furthermore, with the high programmability of the quantum processor, we implemented a Mach-Zehnder interferometer where the quantum walker coherently traverses in two paths before interfering and exiting. By tuning the disorders on the evolution paths, we observed interference fringes with single and double walkers. Our work is an essential milestone in the field, brings future larger scale quantum applications closer to realization on these noisy intermediate-scale quantum processors.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Complex Shapes of Photons for Fast Photonic Quantum Computations and Safe Data Transfer

Researchers at Tampere University Photonics Laboratory have demonstrated how two interfering photons can bunch into various shapes. These complex shapes are beneficial for quantum technologies, such as performing fast photonic quantum computations and safe data transfer. The method opens new possibilities also for creating enhanced measurement and sensing techniques. As...
ChemistryNature.com

Interfacial preparation of ferroelectric polymer nanostructures for electronic applications

Ferroelectric polymers are a family of crystalline polymers with reversible remanent polarization originating from their unique chemical structures and molecular packing. As an important ferroelectric polymer, poly(vinylidene fluoride) (PVDF) and its copolymers have been exploited for various applications, including nonvolatile memories, energy harvesters, and piezoelectric/pyroelectric sensors. To achieve better performance in PVDF-based devices, crystallization manipulation and controllable nanostructure formation are unavoidable and are of crucial importance. For this review, recent exploitation of the control of PVDF ferroelectric polymer crystallization at the nanoscale was specifically examined and summarized to provide insight into the future development of ferroelectric polymer nanomaterials.
Physicssciencecodex.com

New evidence for electron's dual nature found in a quantum spin liquid

A new discovery led by Princeton University could upend our understanding of how electrons behave under extreme conditions in quantum materials. The finding provides experimental evidence that this familiar building block of matter behaves as if it is made of two particles: one particle that gives the electron its negative charge and another that supplies its magnet-like property, known as spin.
EngineeringEETimes.com

Modeling Battery Designs via Quantum Computers

The prodigious potential of quantum computing is being applied to a critical energy storage problem: Improving battery simulation models that could help accelerate research into safer, more efficient energy storage along with new battery materials for electric vehicle and other consumer applications. Cambridge Quantum Computing, a developer of quantum computing...
Engineeringanandtech.com

GlobalFoundries Upgrades for Silicon Photonics in Quantum Computers

One of the targets of the modern foundry business is to have a wide array of manufacturing process technologies. This enables it to cater to as many customers as possible. That includes logic, embedded memory, radio frequency, analog, high voltage, long life cycle, and now silicon photonics. As part of a partnership between GlobalFoundries and PsiQuantum announced today, new proprietary manufacturing tools have been installed into GlobalFoundries' most advanced facility in Malta, New York. This will enable GF to build silicon photonics to enable what could be a 1 million+ qubit quantum computer from PsiQuantum.
TechnologyNature.com

Ultralow contact resistance between semimetal and monolayer semiconductors

Advanced beyond-silicon electronic technology requires both channel materials and also ultralow-resistance contacts to be discovered1,2. Atomically thin two-dimensional semiconductors have great potential for realizing high-performance electronic devices1,3. However, owing to metal-induced gap states (MIGS)4,5,6,7, energy barriers at the metal–semiconductor interface—which fundamentally lead to high contact resistance and poor current-delivery capability—have constrained the improvement of two-dimensional semiconductor transistors so far2,8,9. Here we report ohmic contact between semimetallic bismuth and semiconducting monolayer transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) where the MIGS are sufficiently suppressed and degenerate states in the TMD are spontaneously formed in contact with bismuth. Through this approach, we achieve zero Schottky barrier height, a contact resistance of 123 ohm micrometres and an on-state current density of 1,135 microamps per micrometre on monolayer MoS2; these two values are, to the best of our knowledge, the lowest and highest yet recorded, respectively. We also demonstrate that excellent ohmic contacts can be formed on various monolayer semiconductors, including MoS2, WS2 and WSe2. Our reported contact resistances are a substantial improvement for two-dimensional semiconductors, and approach the quantum limit. This technology unveils the potential of high-performance monolayer transistors that are on par with state-of-the-art three-dimensional semiconductors, enabling further device downscaling and extending Moore’s law.
PhysicsNature.com

Reply to ‘Entanglement growth in diffusive systems with large spin’

Replying to T. Rakovszky et al. Communications Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s42005-021-00594-4 (2021) The question discussed1,2 is about the growth of the second Rényi entropy S2 at long times in systems with a diffusive degree of freedom (DOF). One in particular wants to distinguish between the diffusive \({S}_{2} \sim \sqrt{t}\), found for any diffusive system with the local Hilbert space dimension q = 2 and spatial dimension3 d = 1, and ballistic S2 ~ t growth that is generic2 for q > 2. Contested1 is the case of single diffusive DOF like charge, density, or spin in systems with q > 2.
Softwareacm.org

Quantum Simulator Beats Quantum Hardware

Why wait for quantum computers to be perfected "someday," when you can use Toshiba's quasi-quantum optimization algorithm on Microsoft's Azure cloud in 2021? It outperforms today's fledgling quantum computer speeds through the use of that proprietary algorithm on conventional digital computers accelerated with cloud GPUs [graphic processing units]. Alternatively, the...
ScienceNature.com

Revealing the activation mechanism of autoinhibited RalF by integrated simulation and experimental approaches

RalF is an Arf GEF from Legionella pneumophilia, the bacterium that causes severe pneumonia. In its crystal structure, RalF is in the autoinhibited form. A large-scale domain motion is expected to lift the autoinhibition, the mechanism of which is still unknown. Since RalF is activated in the presence of the membrane, its active structure and the structure of the RalF-Arf1 complex could not have been determined experimentally. On the simulation side, it has been proven that classical Molecular Dynamics (MD) alone is not efficient enough to map motions of such amplitude and determine the active conformation of RalF. In this article, using Molecular Dynamics with excited Normal Modes (MDeNM) combined with previous experimental findings we were able to determine the active RalF structure and the structure of the RalF-Arf1 complex in the presence of the membrane, bridging the gap between experiments and simulation.
SoftwareComputer Weekly

IBM demonstrates ‘120x speedup’ in target quantum application

IBM has announced what it regards as breakthrough technology developments to improve how algorithms can run across classical and quantum computing platforms. Like other organisations developing quantum computer technology, IBM said it had mostly focused on the execution of quantum circuits, or sequences of quantum operations. These operations run on IBM Quantum systems.
EngineeringEurekAlert

An uncrackable combination of invisible ink and artificial intelligence

Coded messages in invisible ink sound like something only found in espionage books, but in real life, they can have important security purposes. Yet, they can be cracked if their encryption is predictable. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces have printed complexly encoded data with normal ink and a carbon nanoparticle-based invisible ink, requiring both UV light and a computer that has been taught the code to reveal the correct messages.