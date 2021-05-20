newsbreak-logo
Bechthold, Germany’s ‘Grand Dame of athletics’, dies

Cover picture for the articleWorld Athletics is deeply saddened to hear that Ilse Bechthold, a leading athletics official and administrator from Germany, died on Monday (17) at the age of 93. A national-level thrower in her younger years, Bechthold became a board member of the German Athletics Federation (DLV) in 1968 and a member of World Athletics’ Women’s Committee in 1972. In the years that followed, she was made vice president of the DLV and chairperson of the World Athletics Women’s Committee. She also became a member of the IOC’s Women and Sport Commission.

FIFAolympics.com

New era of Games embraced as updated Paris 2024 venue concept approved

Following seven months of stakeholder engagement, an updated venue masterplan for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 was approved by the Paris 2024 Board of Directors today. This decision was made following approval by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) at its meeting on 7 December 2020.
MLSPosted by
The Game Haus

Die Mannschaft: Predicting Germany’s Starting XI at 2020 EURO

It is hard to think about the European championships this summer, especially with the thrilling finishes to the domestic season around Europe and with the MLS starting up, it is a lot to keep up with. European footballers across the world are competing for spots in their national teams for the Euros. The last post predicted the English starting 11, in this post the TGH will give their predictions about who should start for the German national team. German manager Joachim Low will have one more chance to win a major title before he retires after this tournament and fans are hoping for better results than what they have seen in World Cup qualifying. Germany have lined up in a 3-4-3 in five of their past eight matches, let’s use that formation in building the predicted squad.
Societyolympics.com

Gender equality and youth at the heart of the Paris 2024 Olympic Sports Programme

The Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) today approved the event programme and athlete quotas for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, which are centred on gender equality and youth. Skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing and breaking were confirmed as additional sports proposed by the Paris 2024 Organising Committee....
MinoritiesPosted by
TravelNoire

Black Ballerina in Germany Wins Racism Lawsuit

Germany’s leading ballet has agreed to pay its first and only Black ballerina €16,000 ($19,346.40), after a lawsuit was filed against the company for discrimination in the workplace. Chloé Lopes Gomes joined what is known as Germany’s most prestigious ballet company, Berlin’s Staatsballett, in 2018 as a corps de ballet...
ScienceStars and Stripes

Exploring the traces of Germany's Siegfried Line

The Siegfried Line was a World War II German defensive system stretching some 390 miles along the western border of the old German Empire. Referred to as the Westwall by the Germans, it ran from Kleve, on the border with the Netherlands, to the town of Weil am Rhein, near the Swiss border in the south.
Sportsolympics.com

IOC and IPC praise engagement and optimisations central to Paris 2024’s plans to deliver new era of Games

On 1 and 2 December 2020, a joint Delivery Partners Meeting, a Coordination Commission update and a Joint Steering Forum, involving the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Paris 2024 and its local stakeholders, were organised remotely. This gave the Organising Committee the opportunity to provide updates on its preparations to deliver an iconic, new model for the Games – fit for a post-corona world.
SocietyBoston Globe

The remarkable transformation of Germany’s Green Party

A bright new comet flashed into the global political firmament when the world’s first important Green Party was founded in Germany four decades ago. It offered a dazzling blend of feminism, environmental militancy, and anti-imperialism. The most prominent Green leader, the charismatic young firebrand Petra Kelly, demanded “a rejection of militarism wherever it may be.” She led marches against the US military presence in Germany and preached a radical alternative: “Let’s declare all towns and villages nuclear-free zones, let’s initiate a disarmament race, let’s take the tanks apart and produce something that’s socially useful.”
CyclingVelo News

How to watch this weekend’s XC MTB World Cup in Albstadt, Germany

With just two cross-country mountain bike World Cup events to shake things up before the Olympic selection period ends, the next two weekends of racing are not to miss. On Friday, May 7, the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season kicks off in Albstadt, Germany. The world’s strongest and fastest riders will take to the short track (XCC) on Friday and compete in the XCO race on Sunday. All of the action can be watched live or on demand on Red Bull TV.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

France delaying EU order for COVID-19 vaccine -Germany's Welt

France is delaying a European Union order for 1.8 billion doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine planned for the next two years, Germany's Die Welt daily newspaper reported on Friday, citing EU diplomats. The paper said it was unclear what the reason was for hesitation from Paris, but diplomats had...