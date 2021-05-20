Bechthold, Germany’s ‘Grand Dame of athletics’, dies

It is hard to think about the European championships this summer, especially with the thrilling finishes to the domestic season around Europe and with the MLS starting up, it is a lot to keep up with. European footballers across the world are competing for spots in their national teams for the Euros. The last post predicted the English starting 11, in this post the TGH will give their predictions about who should start for the German national team. German manager Joachim Low will have one more chance to win a major title before he retires after this tournament and fans are hoping for better results than what they have seen in World Cup qualifying. Germany have lined up in a 3-4-3 in five of their past eight matches, let’s use that formation in building the predicted squad.