Bechthold, Germany’s ‘Grand Dame of athletics’, dies
World Athletics is deeply saddened to hear that Ilse Bechthold, a leading athletics official and administrator from Germany, died on Monday (17) at the age of 93. A national-level thrower in her younger years, Bechthold became a board member of the German Athletics Federation (DLV) in 1968 and a member of World Athletics’ Women’s Committee in 1972. In the years that followed, she was made vice president of the DLV and chairperson of the World Athletics Women’s Committee. She also became a member of the IOC’s Women and Sport Commission.worldathletics.org