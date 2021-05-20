Form 6-K ObsEva SA For: May 20

This Exchange Agreement (this “Agreement”) is made and entered into as of May 11, 2021 by and among Green Plains Inc., an Iowa corporation (the “Company”), and each of the entities (each, a “Noteholder” and, collectively, the “Noteholders”) listed on Schedule “A” attached to this Agreement (collectively, “Schedule A”; the Schedule A pertaining to each individual Noteholder is referred to herein as the “applicable Schedule A”, and the accounts, if any, on behalf of which any Noteholder may be acting, as specified on the applicable Schedule A, for whom the Noteholder holds contractual and investment authority, are referred to herein as the “Represented Accounts”). The Company and the Noteholders are sometimes collectively referred to in this Agreement as the “Parties” and individually as a “Party”.