Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech SE (BNTX) to Supply EU with 1.8 Billion Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced a new supply agreement with the government of Australia for 25 million doses. This includes 10 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine against the ancestral strain (mRNA-1273) to be delivered in 2021 and 15 million doses of Moderna's updated variant booster vaccine candidate to be delivered in 2022.