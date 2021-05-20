Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech SE (BNTX) to Supply EU with 1.8 Billion Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced a new agreement with the European Commission (EC) to supply 900 million doses of COMIRNATY®, the companies' COVID-19 vaccine, to the European Union (EU), with an option for the EC to request up to an additional 900 million doses.www.streetinsider.com