Merkle Technologies is set to launch a revolutionary technology that will increase “interoperability” between existing blockchains such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. The concept of “interoperability” refers to the ability of the ledgers to communicate with each other thus solving the problem of depending on a single ledger. It also improves the verification process and creates an efficient environment that offers security, scalability and compatibility. By using the technology, users will also be able to transfer their assets from other blockchains to the chain and vice versa.