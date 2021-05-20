Brazil Minerals Obtains Additional Lithium Exploration Permit

newsbreak-logo
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Belo Horizonte, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTC Pink: BMIX) (the "Company" or "Brazil Minerals"), the Strategic Mineral Resources Company for the Green Energy Revolution, is pleased to announce that yesterday the Brazilian mining department awarded it a new 4,708-acre lithium exploration permit in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

