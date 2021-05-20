Brazil Minerals Obtains Additional Lithium Exploration Permit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2021) - ION Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to share that initial geophysical surveys (seismic) have been successfully completed at the Company's 100% owned Baavhai Uul Lithium Salar Project in south eastern Mongolia. Initial results have been encouraging and the Company will now ramp up its exploration efforts with additional geophysics and drilling to commence in the coming quarter.