Brazil Minerals Obtains Additional Lithium Exploration Permit
Belo Horizonte, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTC Pink: BMIX) (the "Company" or "Brazil Minerals"), the Strategic Mineral Resources Company for the Green Energy Revolution, is pleased to announce that yesterday the Brazilian mining department awarded it a new 4,708-acre lithium exploration permit in Minas Gerais, Brazil.