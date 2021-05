Stocks opened higher Friday in a bid to extend the previous session's bounce at the end of a volatile week that saw inflation fears move front and center across capital markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 216 points, or 0.6%, at 34,237, while the S&P 500 rose 34 points, or 0.8%, to 4,146. The Nasdaq Composite gained 142 points to trade at 13,267, a gain of more than 1%. Major benchmarks remain on track for hefty weekly losses, with the Dow down 1.5%, the S&P 500 sporting a decline of more than 2% and the Nasdaq off 3.6%.