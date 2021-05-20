Chips&Media Making its Presence at the 2021 Embedded Vision Summit as an Exhibitor

newsbreak-logo
Chips&Media will introduce a more advanced and intellectual super-resolution with the generative adversarial network (GAN) training applied at the exhibition. Vladimir Tyan, a senior researcher of algorithms at Chip&Media, explains a recent success story with the smallest super-resolution network in a virtual booth through a presentation titled "Extreme 8K super-resolution network hardware IP trained with generative adversarial networks" at the Embedded Vision Summit.

