Chips&Media Making its Presence at the 2021 Embedded Vision Summit as an Exhibitor
Chips&Media will introduce a more advanced and intellectual super-resolution with the generative adversarial network (GAN) training applied at the exhibition. Vladimir Tyan, a senior researcher of algorithms at Chip&Media, explains a recent success story with the smallest super-resolution network in a virtual booth through a presentation titled "Extreme 8K super-resolution network hardware IP trained with generative adversarial networks" at the Embedded Vision Summit.www.design-reuse.com