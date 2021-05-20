Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) Announced Next Test Flight of SpaceShipTwo Unity will be Conducted on May 22
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) confirmed that the next rocket-powered test flight of SpaceShipTwo Unity will be conducted on May 22, pending weather and technical checks. This follows the completion of a maintenance review of VMS Eve, the mothership jet aircraft designed to carry SpaceShipTwo to an altitude of approximately 50,000 feet.www.streetinsider.com