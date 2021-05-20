Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) Announced Next Test Flight of SpaceShipTwo Unity will be Conducted on May 22

In a document filed with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Elon Musk’s SpaceX has revealed its plans for the first orbital test flight of its Starship prototype. According to the document, (h/t: The Verge), SpaceX plans to have its Super Heavy booster fitted Starship craft lift from the company’s facilities in South Texas. Approximately three minutes into the flight, the booster — a massive 230 foot rocket stage — will separate and return to Earth, splashing down about 20 miles off the shores of Texas.