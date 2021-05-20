Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) Announced Next Test Flight of SpaceShipTwo Unity will be Conducted on May 22

newsbreak-logo
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) confirmed that the next rocket-powered test flight of SpaceShipTwo Unity will be conducted on May 22, pending weather and technical checks. This follows the completion of a maintenance review of VMS Eve, the mothership jet aircraft designed to carry SpaceShipTwo to an altitude of approximately 50,000 feet.

Aerospace & Defensewallstreetpit.com

SpaceX Reveals Plans For Starship’s First Orbital Test Flight

In a document filed with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Elon Musk’s SpaceX has revealed its plans for the first orbital test flight of its Starship prototype. According to the document, (h/t: The Verge), SpaceX plans to have its Super Heavy booster fitted Starship craft lift from the company’s facilities in South Texas. Approximately three minutes into the flight, the booster — a massive 230 foot rocket stage — will separate and return to Earth, splashing down about 20 miles off the shores of Texas.
Aerospace & Defenseinvestingcube.com

Virgin Galactic Share Price Just Keeps Getting Cheaper

The Chinese rocket wasn’t the only thing to crash to earth this week. The Virgin Galactic share price has been on a similar trajectory of late. 2020 was a good year for investors in the commercial aerospace company. Shares in the US Listed, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) had enjoyed a rocket-powered rally. This continued into February 2021, when the Virgin Galactic share price traded to its all-time high of $62.80.
IndustryInvestorPlace

With a Little Patience, a Gamble on Virgin Galactic Can Bring High Rewards

The last time I wrote about Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was in mid-February when SPCE stock was flying high, trading several dollars above $50. At the time, I suggested that Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson’s other investment vehicle — VG Acquisition (NYSE:VGAC) — was a better buy if you were looking for a near-term risk-to-reward proposition.
Aerospace & Defenseinvesting.com

Virgin Galactic Tanks On Losses, Uncertainty Over Next Flight

Investing.com – Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) shares lost more than a fifth of their value in Tuesday’s premarket following a loss that was higher than expected amid continuing uncertainty about the date of its next flight test. Virgin shares are now down to less than a third of their year’s high...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Virgin Galactic Reports $130 Million Q1 Net Loss, Delays Next Flight Test

Flight test, delayed from February, postponed again due to problem discovered on WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft. Company will update schedule next week. LAS CRUCES, N.M., May 10, 2021 (Virgin Galactic PR) – Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Aerospace & Defenseajot.com

Virgin Galactic plunges after new glitch clouds timeline

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. tumbled after the space-tourism startup said it encountered another technical problem that could force a second postponement of a planned test flight. Repairs have been largely completed for a glitch on its spacecraft, but unrelated issues were discovered on the plane that carries the vehicle aloft,...
IndustryInvestorPlace

SPCE Stock: 2 Big Reasons Virgin Galactic Is Plunging Today

Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are coming back to earth after the space tourism operator reported its latest quarterly loss and further delayed its next spaceflight test. SPCE stock continued 10 days of declines, with shares off more than 20% in pre-market trading on Tuesday morning. The space tourism company...
Aerospace & DefenseTelegraph

Branson's Virgin Galactic faces new space flight delay

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic is set to delay its latest flight to space yet again in a new setback to the billionaire’s plans to send tourists into space. The company said on Monday that it was “currently re-evaluating launch timing” for its next test flight after discovering a possible “wear and tear” issue on VMS Eve, the plane that carries its spacecraft into the air before it launches into space.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

VIRGIN GALACTIC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. On Behalf Of Virgin Galactic Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) - Get Report on behalf of Virgin Galactic stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Virgin Galactic has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
Aerospace & DefenseUniverse Today

Mars Helicopter Completes its 4th Flight. 117 Seconds of Airtime

On April 30th, 2021, the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter achieved yet another milestone and set new records with its fourth flight on Mars. This time around, the helicopter took off at 12:33 AM Mars Standard Time (10:49 AM EDT; 07:49 AM PDT) and ascended to an altitude of 5 meters (16 feet). It then traveled south for approximately 133 meters (436 feet) and then back in the space of about two minutes (117 seconds).
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter completes FIFTH flight reaching record 33-foot altitude and traveling to new 'airfield' 423 feet away

NASA's Ingenuity Mars rotorcraft has set new records for flight altitude and distance on the Red Planet, completing its fifth successful flight test. In the flight on Friday, Ingenuity reached an altitude of 33 feet on its first one-way journey from Wright Brothers Field to an airfield 423 feet to the south, which has not yet been named.