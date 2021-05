For the past two years we've been hearing a lot about low/ultra-low latency streaming, with most of the excitement coming from encoding and CDN vendors looking to upsell customers on the functionality. But outside of some niche applications, there is very little adoption or demand from customers and that won't change anytime soon. This is due to multiple factors including a lack of agreed upon definition of what low and ultra-low latency means, the additional cost it adds to the entire streaming stack, scalability issues, and a lack of business value for many video applications.