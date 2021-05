Q.ai uses advanced quantitative techniques and artificial intelligence to generate investment recommendations. Stock futures cut some losses last week on Thursday and Friday as markets rallied, but today looks like more of the same with selling pressure out of the early session. Inflation worries amid a massive corporate earnings quarter saw the S&P 500 fall as much as 4% last week, so if one thing is for sure, it is that volatility appears to be making a comeback. This week, we will get more information on how the Fed is feeling about inflation with the Fed minutes to be released Wednesday amid some massive consumer earnings cues from multinationals such as Walmart.