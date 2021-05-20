newsbreak-logo
Middle East

Why Does the Left Seemingly Hate Israel?

By Victor Davis Hanson
RealClearPolitics
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more than 3,000 rockets having been fired into Israel by Hamas recently, the Democratic Party seems paralyzed over how to respond to the latest Middle East war. It is not just that they fear that "The Squad," Black Lives Matter, the shock troops of antifa, and woke institutions such as academia and the media are now unapologetically anti-Israel. They are also terrified that anti-Israelism is becoming synonymous with rank anti-Semitism. And soon, the Democratic Party will end up as disdained as the British Labor Party under Jeremy Corbyn.

