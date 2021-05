XL Fleet (NYSE: XL) reported Q1 EPS of $0.42, versus ($0.08) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $675 thousand, versus $1.23 thousand reported last year. “Demand for our electrified solutions continues to increase and customer engagement remains robust,” added Mr. Kazarinoff. “However, the previously discussed supply chain issues stemming from the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 and wide scale shortages of key materials remain in place across the broader automotive industry during the second quarter. This dynamic continues to significantly interrupt our customers’ ability to acquire the new vehicles on which our systems are installed.”