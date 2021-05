Since 1886, people have trusted Coca-Cola to be a brand that delivers quality drinks they can depend on. But with other massive beverage brands like PepsiCo providing serious competition, Coca-Cola has had to repeatedly reinvent itself over the years with new products. Not all of Coke's new products become fan favorites, however, and the company is no stranger to failed experiments—like New Coke, which was pulled from shelves completely in 2002. Now, cola drinkers will have to say goodbye to another beverage. One Coke product is disappearing from shelves forever, as the company has announced that it is being discontinued. Read on to find out which Coke product you won't be able to find in the near future.