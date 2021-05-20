newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

The 2022 Midterms Might Surprise Us

By Froma Harrop
RealClearPolitics
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTradition tells us that, come the midterms, the president's party loses seats in the House. If this tradition holds in 2022, that could be bad news for Democrats, whose House majority now stands at only nine seats. But history of late doesn't seem to be commandeering the driver's seat. Right...

Wyoming Statesubletteexaminer.com

Cheney’s ouster mirrors battles within Wyoming’s GOP

Within minutes of Wednesday’s vote to oust Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her House Republican Conference leadership position, a handful of her Republican colleagues, including Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Ken Buck of Colorado — released statements supportive of Cheney. Others, like disgraced New York Republican Congressman Tom Reed, expressed...
Presidential ElectionCNN

The latest sign of Donald Trump's hold on the GOP

(CNN) — A vast majority of Republicans are still all in on former President Donald Trump -- and a new CBS/YouGov poll reveals just how deep the obsession within the party goes. For starters, polling showed GOPers want the Republican Party's policies to be modeled off Trump, not vice versa.
Presidential Electionshepherdexpress.com

Cheney’s Right, But Republican Leaders Fear Trump’s Voters

There’s a good reason Democrats call it the Big Lie. Out of the record 30,573 documented lies by Donald Trump during his single term as president, his most preposterous was that a landslide reelection victory was stolen from him through multi-state vote fraud by an evil conspiracy of devious Republican and Democratic election officials.
Maryland StatePeople

Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan Says Republicans Ousting Rep. Liz Cheney 'Was a Mistake'

Add Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to the list of Republican officials who are upset over their party voting Rep. Liz Cheney out of her leadership position last week. "I think it was a mistake," Hogan, 64, told CNN's State of the Union on Sunday. "Liz Cheney is a solid conservative Republican who voted with [President Donald Trump] 93 percent of the time. I thought she just stood up and told the truth and said exactly what she thought."
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

There are no Marjorie Taylor Greenes in the Democratic Party

Republicans like to deflect attention from their alarming turn toward the hard right by accusing Democrats of being the real extremists — the party of “the Green New Deal, court packing and defund[ing] the police,” in the words of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. This is a grossly deceptive framing insofar as none of these policy items has actually been endorsed by Democratic leaders.
Presidential ElectionMidland Reporter-Telegram

Republicans embrace conflicting messages on election results

WASHINGTON - The Republican Party's contorted response to Donald Trump's false claim that the election was stolen was on stark display as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stood in the White House driveway. McCarthy, R-Calif., had helped engineer the ouster Wednesday of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., as the No. 3...
U.S. Politicsweisradio.com

Over 100 Republicans sign letter threatening to form third party

(WASHINGTON) — More than 100 Republicans, including some former elected officials, have signed a letter threatening to break from the GOP and form a third party, taking aim at the party’s embrace of former President Donald Trump and his continued false claims that the 2020 election was “stolen.”. “[W]hen in...
Presidential ElectionRoll Call Online

At the Races: GOP unChened

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. Democratic and Republican campaign operatives looked at the headlines this week and saw a country in a crisis...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Donald Trump 'Unhinged' Over Arizona Vote Fraud Claims, Says GOP Election Official

A Republican election official has called former President Donald Trump "unhinged" over his repeated claims about how the 2020 election was run in Arizona's largest county. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer leads the elections department that has been targeted by a GOP audit of the presidential election last November won by President Joe Biden. Previous audits in the county affirmed Biden's victory.
U.S. Politicsdailycitizen.news

Michael Reagan: The GOP has to get smart, with or without Trump

Decades ago my sister Maureen often used to call the Republican Party "The Stupid Party." Today, the Party of Lincoln -- the Party of Reagan -- is again proving her right. Instead of concentrating on retaking the House next year and regaining control of the Senate, the GOP is looking backwards and engaging in intra-party squabbles.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Joe Manchin's folly: Republicans don't want bipartisanship — they want power

One of the big questions that still seems to befuddle the media is "how in the world did the Republican Party get so crazy that they would embrace the Big Lie?" The knee-jerk assumption is that Donald Trump, with his crude declaration back in 2016 that he would only accept the results of the election if he won brought this level of electoral lunacy to the GOP. While it's true that believing (or pretending to believe) that Donald Trump is incapable of losing an election has become a litmus test for party membership, the anti-democratic machinations that are happening all over the country are not new at all. In fact, the party's ongoing, meritless, insistence that undocumented immigrants are voting by the millions and that voter fraud is rampant among Democratic voters is why it was so easy for Donald Trump to persuade his rabid following that it happened to him.
Presidential Electionthedispatch.com

How Republicans Could Blow Their Midterm Moment

Republicans are feeling pretty cocky about their chances in the 2022 midterms. And for good reason. Even a slight breeze would tip over the Democrats’ House majority. Going back to Ronald Reagan, the average number of seats lost by the party of the president in power in their first midterms is 22. The GOP needs just six.
Presidential ElectionBlack Hills Pioneer

Midterm election results are not foregone conclusions

OPINION — There’s a pendulum that swings politically every two years. To hear some pundits on cable news opine, President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party is almost certain to lose control of both the House and the Senate. History doesn’t necessarily support that speculation. While it may be true that many...