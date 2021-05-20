Biden's 'Inflation Tax' Targets the Poor and Middle Class

“The invisible tax of rising inflation will do far more to harm working and middle-class Americans” than President Biden’s proposed tax hikes, fears Kristin Tate at The Hill. “Inflation has reached its highest point in years, and will likely reach the highest in two generations.” Prices for everything — food, gas, lumber, homes, cars — are up and expected to get even higher. What’s fueling inflation? The Federal Reserve’s massive printing of money and government spending. “The Fed nearly doubled its bond purchases since the beginning of the pandemic, pumping almost $4 trillion into the economy.” Worse, the government doesn’t seem concerned. “The president appears bound to repeat many of the most painful mistakes” of the 1970s — “mistakes that led to increased economic dysfunction” and “a severe series of recessions.”