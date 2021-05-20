newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden's 'Inflation Tax' Targets the Poor and Middle Class

By Alfredo Ortiz
RealClearPolitics
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden has repeatedly promised that he won't raise taxes on American families earning less than $400,000 per year. Yet widespread and growing inflation due to his policies is -- at least indirectly -- breaking that promise. Call it the Biden inflation tax. Consumer prices have increased at an accelerated...

www.realclearpolitics.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milton Friedman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation Tax#Consumer Prices#Inflation Rates#Tax Increases#Consumer Price Inflation#Core Inflation#Unemployment Rates#The Labor Department#Grainery#Fed#Americans#Keystone Xl#President Biden#Middle Class#Price Increases#Interest Rates#Fixed Incomes#Taxes#Commodity Prices#Average Gasoline Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Placerville, CAMountain Democrat

The Balancing Act: Taxes are accelerating on the middle class

My last column considered the subject of President Biden’s increase in the capital gain tax. The effect on working people would be mostly felt in the reduction of value in their retirements, their 401Ks, IRAs and pension plans as stock values tumble while taxes increase on the profits from capital gains.
Income TaxLas Vegas Sun

Tax plan would hurt middle class

The most poisonous and deceptive provision of the Democrats’ tax proposal is the elimination of the step-up in basis of assets passed to heirs upon the owner’s death. This will allow the government to collect massive amounts of revenue on so-called capital gains. But it’s not just real gains the Democrats hope to tax.
BusinessPantagraph

RUEDI: Inflation and the Fed

Several months ago, the Federal Reserve announced a significant change in one of its fundamental policies. Breaking from a long-standing tradition, the Fed said it would allow long-term inflation to possibly exceed the 2% benchmark target as the economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the focus was...
Businesscryptovibes.com

Why Is Gold A Poor Hedge Against Inflation?

For many years, there has been a major notion in the investment world that gold is a great inflation hedge. It was quite pervasive, obvious, and unquestioned that nobody challenged this notion until recently. The suggestion put forward by gold proponents is that gold is money. For hundreds of years,...
EconomyWashington Examiner

States are wise to turn down Biden's poison unemployment money

It is quite rare to see a state turn down federal money. It is rarer still to see states turn it down in the name of improving their own economies. Fortunately, several states are now doing just that. Why? Because President Joe Biden’s economic stimulus is making what’s rational for workers irrational for the economy as a whole.
U.S. PoliticsNew Castle News

Middle class households starting to erode

America became a great nation by developing the largest middle class of any country in the world. President Donald Trump added to the ranks of the middle class with a huge tax cut, approving construction of the oil pipeline, authorizing construction of the southern border wall, renegotiating unfair trade agreements in order to protect American workers, and convincing American manufacturers to return production facilities to the U.S., just to mention a few.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Gas Lines, Inflation Spur GOP's Biden-as-Carter Messaging

Growing inflation concerns, violence in the Middle East and gas stations sans gas: Republicans love the script the news cycle just handed them because it feels like an easy, low-budget summer reboot. They are desperate to cast Joe Biden as Jimmy Carter, and they point to a cyber-blocked fuel pipeline as the clearest evidence yet of a nation losing ground.
BusinessNew York Post

Beware Joe’s inflation tax and other commentary

“The invisible tax of rising inflation will do far more to harm working and middle-class Americans” than President Biden’s proposed tax hikes, fears Kristin Tate at The Hill. “Inflation has reached its highest point in years, and will likely reach the highest in two generations.” Prices for everything — food, gas, lumber, homes, cars — are up and expected to get even higher. What’s fueling inflation? The Federal Reserve’s massive printing of money and government spending. “The Fed nearly doubled its bond purchases since the beginning of the pandemic, pumping almost $4 trillion into the economy.” Worse, the government doesn’t seem concerned. “The president appears bound to repeat many of the most painful mistakes” of the 1970s — “mistakes that led to increased economic dysfunction” and “a severe series of recessions.”
BusinessAmerican Thinker

Psaki calls inflation surge a sign of Biden's 'successful economic strategy'

The Biden administration seems to be proud of its inflation surge, brought on by low interest rates and monster government spending. According to the White House transcript, Psaki, answering a reporter's inflation question, said:. Obviously, we’ve seen, over the last couple of days — to your point — some reaction...
EconomyConcord Monitor

Sununu tells business group he’ll end extra $300 unemployment bonus early

With New Hampshire’s economy recovering more quickly from the pandemic than many had expected, Gov. Chris Sununu says he plans to end extra unemployment benefits fairly soon. “We’re definitely thinking about it some time in the next few weeks,” Sununu said during an online presentation hosted by the Business and...
Politicsrics.org

Biden’s trillions: fixing America’s infrastructure

President Biden has announced a package worth trillions but there is some confusion around the details, as Cornell University professor Rick Geddes explains. US President Joe Biden recently announced a historic multi-trillion dollar infrastructure plan, which could fix 20,000 miles of roads, 10,000 bridges and create a vast number of jobs. Rick Geddes is a professor of Policy Analysis and Management at Cornell University who researches civil and social infrastructure, with a focus on the adoption of new technologies. He explains some of the issues created by President Biden’s big plans.
POTUSFox News

Cyber Attacks. Middle East Turmoil. Inflation. The President’s Growing List of Crises.

President Biden’s White House is dealing with crises on several fronts both abroad and domestic with debate over infrastructure bills and immigration policy in Washington while rising tensions in the Middle East are culminating in conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Former White House Press Secretary to former President George W. Bush and FOX News Contributor Ari Fleischer breaks down how President Biden’s infrastructure proposal has complicated the possibility of bipartisan agreement on Capitol Hill, how the U.S. should address the threat to peace in the Middle East and explains the Republican Party’s motivation for ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her leadership position.
BusinessPosted by
FOX26

Inflation worries mount as Biden pushes major government spending

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — Growing fears of inflation overshadowed President Joe Biden's Thursday meeting with Republican senators to discuss the Democratic proposal to spend another $2.25 trillion on infrastructure. Republicans were already urging restraint on federal spending, which has exceeded $4 trillion during the pandemic. Rumblings of runaway inflation...
Presidential ElectionConnersville News-Examiner

Tax the rich? Here’s what Biden forgot

President Joe Biden proposes to impose steep new taxes on high earnings and lucrative investments to help pay for expanded child care and other social programs. But if he’s serious about requiring wealthy Americans to pay more, he missed one of the most obvious places to start. That would be...
Income Taxsjvsun.com

Faulconer pitches 0% income tax on middle class Californians

Days after Gov. Gavin Newsom dipped into the state’s $38 billion discretionary surplus for one-time stimulus payments, a leading GOP contender to oust him in the upcoming recall election is proposing to eliminate the state’s income tax for middle class Californians. Wednesday, Kevin Faulconer – the former Mayor of San...