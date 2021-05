With COVID-19 vaccines now available for all adults, and cases going down (at least in the USA; India is another tragic story), it feels like normal is within our grasp. But when? How soon will we hug again? And be back in the office without worry? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Dr. Sanjay Gupta on CNN about just that. Read on for 5 essential predictions he has of the future—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Even Know It.