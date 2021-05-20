Top US, Russia diplomats spar firmly but politely in Iceland

America’s top diplomat has warned Russia remained poised for an offensive attack on Ukraine – with a widely reported withdrawal only affecting a small percentage of the reported 80,000 troops amassed on the border.“In terms of the threat, it remains,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press conference in Kiev on Thursday. “Russia has the capacity on fairly short notice to take aggressive action if it so chooses.”The first senior Biden administration official to visit Ukraine, Mr Blinken said he had travelled to offer support for Ukraine as it manages a serious uptick in its seven-year undeclared conflict...