With many irons in many fires, you may think Yellowstone star Kevin Costner isn’t looking to take on other projects at this time. This assumption would be wrong. One of the busiest men in Hollywood, Kevin Costner is currently taking a small break with filming for Yellowstone season four done. But don’t expect Costner to take that long of a break as it appears he could have another project in the works. It’s music to the ears of Costner fans as we just can’t get enough of the John Dutton actor.