Arkansas State

Arkansas Trying to Close Out Regular Season With Series Win Over Florida

hogville.net
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas is set to host Florida this weekend and close out the regular season without losing a single series this season. Arkansas (39-10, 19-8) has been ranked No. 1 virtually all season and has the best record in the SEC at this point. Florida (35-16, 17-10) was the preseason favorite to win it all, but stumbled some and Arkansas took advantage. Dave Van Horn has a lot of respect for the Gators and is also pleased his team controls its own destiny.

chatsports.com

Davillier's final 8 includes Arkansas

Maumelle 3-star defensive tackle Nico Davillier has his college list down to eight, visits planned to three and his eye on announcing his destination June 27. Davillier (6-4, 275 pounds) released a top eight Sunday of Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Penn State and Colorado. “I’ve gotten to...
swark.today

Arkansas vs. Tennessee Series Wrap Up

FAYETTEVILLE – Thanks to incomparable reliever Kevin Kopps winning Friday and Sunday, Arkansas’ Comeback Kids won 2 of their 3 comebacks in their 3-game SEC series at Tennessee. Coach Dave Van Horn’s nationally No. 1 Razorbacks, down 5-0 to former Arkansas assistant coach Tony Vitello’s nationally No. 4 Volunteers in...
Arkansas Statechatsports.com

LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Tennessee Game 3

( Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate ) Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn is shown during a game against LSU on April 30, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Lael Lockhart has retired all six batters he has faced, including two by strikeout. The Vols are not getting good contact against him. Drew Gilbert...
Arkansas StateKTLO

No. 1 Arkansas baseball team wins series on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.  The Razorbacks run Rocky Top. No. 1 Arkansas took full control of the SEC with a 3-2 victory against No. 4 Tennessee on Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Hogs, now 39-10 overall and 19-8 in SEC play, have won all nine conference series this season.
Arkansas StatePosted by
247Sports

Arkansas baseball coach Dave Van Horn addresses postgame scuffle with Tennessee's Tony Vitello

Top-ranked Arkansas and No. 4 Tennessee battled through an evenly matched and hotly contested three-game baseball series over the weekend with tempers spilling over a bit following the Razorbacks' 3-2 victory on Sunday in the rubber game. Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn and Tennessee skipper Tony Vitello had words for each other as the two walked away from their respective players postgame.
hogville.net

Arkansas Softball Picked To Host NCAA Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second time in program history, the Arkansas softball team and Bogle Park will host an NCAA Tournament Regional. The No. 6 ranked Razorbacks drew the No. 6 national seed, the highest in school history, as announced on Sunday night. Stanford, South Dakota State and Manhattan will join Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional.
Kait 8

Arkansas softball to hots Regional in NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second time in program history, the Arkansas softball team and Bogle Park will host an NCAA Tournament Regional. The No. 6 ranked Razorbacks drew the No. 6 national seed, the highest in school history, as announced on Sunday night. Stanford, South Dakota State and Manhattan will join Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional.
Florida Statespotonflorida.com

Florida Tennis Faces Illinois in the NCAA

The Florida Gator Men's Tennis Team is set to face Illinois on Monday night at the USTA National Campus. The first-seeded Gators will battle 16th-seeded Fighting Illini in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 at 7 p.m. Under the lights in Orlando. : : ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Arkansas StateStuttgart Daily Leader

Red Wolves set to tee off Monday at NCAA regional

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Following a practice round Sunday at The Sagamore Club, the Arkansas State men’s golf team will tee off in the NCAA Noblesville Regional Monday beginning at 8:25 a.m. (CT) on the 10th tee. Making its sixth all-time appearance in the NCAA Championships, A-State is one of 13...
Arkansas StateSouthwest Daily News

Arkansas, LSU earn top-eight seeds for NCAA Softball Regionals

Arkansas and LSU have the opportunity to be Super Regional sites after they both earned top-eight seeds for the NCAA Division I Softball Championship as brackets were announced Sunday. Arkansas is the No. 6 seed and will host Stanford, South Dakota State and Manhattan. LSU is the No. 7 seed...
Florida StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NCAA Men's Regionals: Florida State goes low at home, Clemson and Oklahoma struggle

College golf’s championship season continues this week with men’s Division I regional play at six locations across the country. Three of the six regional championship sites will have 13 teams and 10 individuals competing, while the other three will have 14 teams and five individuals (81 teams and 45 individuals, total). Tournaments will be held from Monday, May 17 through Wednesday, May 19.
Florida Statebtpowerhouse.com

South Florida Transfer Michael Durr Commits To Indiana

Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some exciting news as South Florida transfer Michael Durr announced his commitment to the program. Durr should add some valuable depth upfront behind players like Trayce Jackson-Davis. Durr is listed at 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds and has spent the last three years at...
Arkansas Statewholehogsports.com

Goldwire returning to Arkansas as assistant coach

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas rehired Lacey Goldwire as an assistant women's basketball coach Monday. Goldwire, who has spent the past two seasons at Tennessee, was on Mike Neighbors' staff for his first two seasons as the Razorbacks' coach from 2017-19. “Lacey Goldwire’s fingerprints are all over everything successful we’ve done with...
Posted by
247Sports

Every Arkansas quarterback is a threat to run

Arkansas quarterbacks improved their passing results throughout the spring as they got more comfortable with the timing of the offense, but those statistics do not reflect what they could bring to the table in the fall due to everyone's ability to run the ball. The ground game should play the biggest role at the position since Matt Jones graced the field his final season at Arkansas in 2004.