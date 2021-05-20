Arkansas Trying to Close Out Regular Season With Series Win Over Florida

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas is set to host Florida this weekend and close out the regular season without losing a single series this season. Arkansas (39-10, 19-8) has been ranked No. 1 virtually all season and has the best record in the SEC at this point. Florida (35-16, 17-10) was the preseason favorite to win it all, but stumbled some and Arkansas took advantage. Dave Van Horn has a lot of respect for the Gators and is also pleased his team controls its own destiny.