Every day, it seems, we hear about this group or that group, or this “community,” or that “community” screeching and hollering about “police reform,” without ever really saying what “police reform” is, or what it would look like once enacted or implemented, and in his speech to the Democrats on 28 April 2021 to celebrate Joe Biden making it through one hundred days of what is a four-year term, which is like celebrating someone making it through the first quarter mile of a marathon, Joe brought the subject up himself, as follows: