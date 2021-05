Every four months, the Environmental Discovery Center gets new art on its walls. This is a result of a partnership with the Florida Women's Art Association, whose artists have been displaying a sample of their works in the EDC since August 2019. Located in the Central Park area at 601 Division Ave., the EDC is an educational hub that hosts programs, classes, and provides the community with a glimpse into the local ecosystem. In keeping with the center's mission, the art displayed by FLWAA artists is always themed around Florida's fauna and flora.