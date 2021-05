Jordak Elementary School first-graders have a growing experiment underway in their classrooms. All classes recently spent time with district science consultant Claire Zurbuch, also known as “Mr. Z,” planting two bean seeds into rolls of sod. In each classroom, everyone’s seeds were placed in a tray by a window. Each student has one plant that is uncovered and will be exposed to light, while their other plant will be covered with a box and not exposed to light. Students will watch over the next couple of weeks to see how the plants grow in the different environments.