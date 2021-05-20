Jon Santiago to Detail Plan for Mass/Cass in the South End
On Thursday (today), Jon Santiago will hold a press conference to detail his plans for addressing the persistent crisis at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. As a resident who lives near Massachusetts Avenue, an Emergency Room physician at Boston Medical Center, and as State Representative, Jon is wholly focused on making sure that Boston remains a leader in substance use treatment and homelessness services while improving quality of life for everyone.thebostonsun.com