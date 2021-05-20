Marjorie A. "Margie" Mohr, age 78, of Ferdinand

Democratic and Republican forces in Dubois County will enter the forthcoming presidential and gubernatorial campaigns with the same leadership they had during the past four years as a result of the re-election of C. U. Gramelspacher and Kelly Armstrong Saturday as chairman of the Demo and GOP county central committees, respectively. Mrs. Stanley Foster of Huntingburg, county vice-chairman, was opposed for re-election by Mrs. Chris Aufderhar, also of Huntingburg, but won out by a slim 37-34 margin. Other officers — Adam R. Blessinger of Jasper as secretary and Norbert Johanneman of Ferdinand as treasurer — were re-elected by affirmation. Besides Mr. Armstrong, the Republicans re-elected the rest of their county officers. There was no opposition to any of them. These include: Mrs. Luthern Himsel of Boone Township, vice-chairman; John Struckman of Huntingburg, secretary, and Karl K. Himsel of Jasper, treasurer.