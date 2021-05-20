newsbreak-logo
Marjorie A. "Margie" Mohr, age 78, of Ferdinand

witzamfm.com
 18 hours ago

Marjorie A. "Margie" Mohr, age 78, of Ferdinand, Indiana, passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana. Margie was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 30, 1942, to Anthony and Ardella (Mehringer) Wehr. She married John Mohr on December 30, 1960, in St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

www.witzamfm.com
duboiscountyherald.com

Psi Iota Xi

The May meeting of the Zeta Mu chapter of Psi Iota Xi was called to order by President Ginger Hedinger at 6:30 p.m. at the Schnitzelbank Restaurant with 17 members and two Honorary Retired members present. Language and Literacy Chairman Lynn Arthur reported 25 students have enrolled and one teacher...
Dubois County, INduboiscountyherald.com

Dubois County Marriage Licenses: 5/10-5/16

The following marriage licenses were issued at the Dubois County Courthouse between May 10 and 16. Kender Ignacio Hernandez, 23, and Elisabeth Rangel, 25, both of Huntingburg. Nicole Jade Lesniewicz, 23, and Joshua David Krempp, 24, both of Jasper. Amber Aileen Lemond-Boyd, 43, and Joshua Wade Hart, 44, both of...
duboiscountyherald.com

Lauren Betz and Joshua Haas

Michael and Christine Betz of Celestine announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren C. Betz to Joshua T. Haas, son of Thomas and Sherri Haas of Evansville. A 1:30 p.m. ceremony is planned for June 12, 2021, at St. Joseph Church in Jasper with a reception to follow at Club Haus 61, in Jasper.
duboiscountyherald.com

YMCA announces Perry County survey

FERDINAND — The Tri-County YMCA will be conducting a Community Needs Assessment survey focusing on Perry County and the surrounding area. The Tri-County YMCA, serving Dubois, Spencer and Perry counties was chartered in Ferdinand in 2003. The YMCA has a 36,000-square-foot facility in Ferdinand and conducts programming in communities across its service area. The YMCA focuses on: youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Through a variety of programs and services, the Tri-County YMCA serves more than 5,000 members and program participants annually at more than 12 locations. Programs in include: after school care, summer camp, youth sports, older adult programming, adult sports, aquatics, wellness programming. The YMCA also hosts events for various community organizations such as: Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girls on the Run, school field trips, Christkindlmarkt and many others.
duboiscountyherald.com

Students perform at Federation of Music Clubs Festival

Dubois and Orange County students performed in 260 events in the Indiana Federation of Music Clubs Festival in Jasper, Dubois, Huntingburg and French Lick on the weekend of April 24-25. Students were evaluated and received comment sheets, certificates, ribbons and cups or trophies. The following students who participated are students...
witzamfm.com

Springs Valley Bank and Trust Welcomes Three College Interns

Jasper - Springs Valley Bank & Trust has welcomed three new college interns to their ranks for the 2021 Summer. Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company is excited to welcome Nathan Carnes as a Marketing Intern. Working in Marketing, Nathan will assist the department with daily projects that include product & service campaigns, website, social media, graphic design, and other projects as assigned.
newsnowdc.com

Community Calendar

(Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many scheduled meetings, programs, and events have been postponed or cancelled. Before attending, one should check with the status of the event, if possible.) BOOKFAIR BEING HELD AT HUNTINGBURG LIBRARY – Being held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily in the library basement. Scheduled...
fordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
duboiscountyfreepress.com

YMCA seeking input for services in Perry County

The Tri-County YMCA will be conducting a Community Needs Assessment survey focusing on Perry County and the surrounding area. The Tri-County YMCA, serving Dubois, Spencer and Perry counties was chartered in Ferdinand in 2003. The YMCA has a 36,000 square foot facility in Ferdinand and conducts programming in communities across its service area.
duboiscountyherald.com

County sees 4 new COVID-19 cases

JASPER — The Indiana State Department of Health has reported since Friday four new COVID-19 cases in Dubois County. The state health department has recorded a total of 6,166 positive cases in the county since the pandemic began, and 117 deaths related to the virus. A total of 20,641 county residents have been tested.
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Healthy Learning Lunch-“Understanding the World of Orthopaedics and Your Options”

Want to understand the world of orthopaedics and your options? Please join Home Instead Senior Care Thursday, May 27th., for the “Healthy Learning Lunch ” program from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Jasper as Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Christine Stairs, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Suzanne Burgess, MSN, RN; Orthopaedic Program Director, and Tami Hawkins, MSN, RN; Orthopaedic Navigator as they discuss “Understanding the World of Orthopaedics and Your Options.”
Indiana Statewvpe.org

Brood X Has Arrived In Indiana. What Now?

Brood X cicadas began emerging over the weekend in southern Indiana, marking the beginning of a month-long natural event that only comes around once every 17 years. Researchers predict Bloomington will be one of the places hardest-hit by the periodical cicadas, with millions expected to emerge over the next couple of days to begin molting and mating.
Kansas City Star

Kansas City boy with autism missing after walking out of Indiana hotel, officials say

The search for a missing Kansas City boy reached its third day Monday as the child’s mother pleads for help. Kyrin Carter, 12, was last seen outside a Best Western hotel in Hammond, Indiana, according to Lt. Steve Kellogg, public information officer for the Hammond Police Department. Kyrin was in town with his family visiting relatives, Kellogg said.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the enormity of...
duboiscountyherald.com

Looking Back: 5/15

Democratic and Republican forces in Dubois County will enter the forthcoming presidential and gubernatorial campaigns with the same leadership they had during the past four years as a result of the re-election of C. U. Gramelspacher and Kelly Armstrong Saturday as chairman of the Demo and GOP county central committees, respectively. Mrs. Stanley Foster of Huntingburg, county vice-chairman, was opposed for re-election by Mrs. Chris Aufderhar, also of Huntingburg, but won out by a slim 37-34 margin. Other officers — Adam R. Blessinger of Jasper as secretary and Norbert Johanneman of Ferdinand as treasurer — were re-elected by affirmation. Besides Mr. Armstrong, the Republicans re-elected the rest of their county officers. There was no opposition to any of them. These include: Mrs. Luthern Himsel of Boone Township, vice-chairman; John Struckman of Huntingburg, secretary, and Karl K. Himsel of Jasper, treasurer.
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Klem to be recognized at annual Memorial Day observance

The Dubois County Veterans Council will honor all veterans past and present during the annual observance of Memorial Day on May 29 at 10 a.m. The public is invited to gather on the west side of the Dubois County Courthouse at the veterans memorial and fountain to observe the ceremony.
duboiscountyherald.com

Calendar: 5/14

Pet Adoptions, 9 a.m.-noon, Dubois County Humane Society Pet Adoption Center, Jasper. AA Big Book Discussion, noon, at the Brosmer House, 424 W. Seventh St., Jasper. AA Speaker, 5:30 p.m., at the Brosmer House, 424 W. Seventh St., Jasper. SUNDAY. AA Grapevine discussion, 9 a.m. at the Brosmer House, 424...
duboiscountyherald.com

Memorial Day service to be held May 29

JASPER — The Dubois County Veterans Council’s annual Memorial Day observance will honor all present veterans and those who have passed away in the past year. It will be May 29 at 10 a.m. on the west side of the Dubois County Courthouse at the veteran’s memorial and fountain. All...
14news.com

Ind. reports 16 new COVID deaths statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 925 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths. That brings the state’s all time total to 733,591 confirmed cases and 13,049 deaths. There were no new local deaths. The map shows 10 new cases in Vanderburgh County, zero new...
duboiscountyherald.com

50 Years: Gilbert and Sylvia Fleck

Gilbert and Sylvia (Hopf) Fleck of Ferdinand are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married May 15, 1971 at St. Mary’s Church in Ireland. Father Joe Kane officiated the ceremony. Attendants were Pat (Kluemper) Reckelhoff, Betty (Hopf) Edwards, Marilyn (Knies) Hagedorn, Carol (Fleck) Gessner, Marilyn (Hopf) Buriss, Kenny Fleck,...