Birdseye, IN

Kathy Darlene Schneider, 66 of Birdseye

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKathy Darlene Schneider, 66 of Birdseye, passed away on Thursday, May 13th at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. She was born May 6, 1955 in Massachusetts to Raleigh and Pauline (Howe) Cummins. She married Andrew Schneider on December 31, 1995 in Birdseye. He preceded her in death on March 28, 2017.

Georgetown, IN
Evansville, IN
Birdseye, IN
Massachusetts State
