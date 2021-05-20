Prices for Illinois Cattle Producers are Down

The Colorado Corn Administrative Committee is launching a new monthly lunch-and-learn webinar series, which starts May 26. The first segment will feature Eric Snodgrass, principal atmospheric scientist at Nutrien, presenting a weather outlook. In his talk, he will discuss how weather patterns like El Nino and La Nina influence the Colorado growing season, as well as weather factors in other major production regions like Brazil, and look at long-term trends impacting total productivity around the world. He will also talk about advancements in technology that are leading to increased predictive skill, with tips on how to interpret long-range forecasts. The second speaker will be Fred Raish, an agronomy sales manager and regional supply coordinator for CHS, who will provide insight on the chemical and fertilizer outlook. Raish is a fifth-generation Coloradan who grew up on the Western Slope working with cattle and sheep.