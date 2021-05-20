High school apprenticeship program

As the school year comes to a close this year, Robichaud High School in Dearborn Heights will graduating more that scholars; the school will also be graduating something new: certified nurse assistants, or CNAs. The Certified Nurse Assistant Program was added this school year (2020-2021) and joins the Criminal Justice and JROTC Programs at Robichaud High School. The school partners with two other schools also located in Dearborn Heights, Crestwood High School and Annapolis High School, to offer a collection of Career and Technical Education (CTE) Courses to students at all three high schools including Early Childhood Education and Graphic Arts Technology, all designed to give students a head start on preparing for career or college. Robichaud High Principal Melanie Learst says the newest CTE course is a wonderful opportunity for students. "It exposes them to the nursing and health profession, it's one of the hot 50 jobs in Michigan," she says. Currently 21 students are enrolled in the course.