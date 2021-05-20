newsbreak-logo
High school apprenticeship program

By Beacon Staff
tulsabeacon.com
 18 hours ago

Sophomores will be able to participate in more school-sponsored career opportunities beginning with the 2021-2022 school year under legislation signed into law. Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, is the author of Senate Bill 619 allowing sophomores, 16 years or older, to apply for apprenticeships, internships, and mentorships through their school. Bullard...

tulsabeacon.com
